Freeview confirms that NOBODY wants to hear the terrible news Hear

Freeview and Arqiva are working tirelessly to bring the signal back to thousands across North Yorkshire and Teesside. The companies claim that approximately 400,000 people have been able to watch TV again thanks to boost signals from neighbouring masts Eston Nab, and Arncliffe Wood.

Engineers have managed to save more channels, such as Teesside TV, which was restored for some viewers.

Freeview advises that you might need to retune your Smart TV or set-top box in order to view all of the content again. Freeview offers a variety of tutorials to help you automatically tune your Smart TV and set-top boxes.Here.

You can watch your service online if it has not been restored in your area.

You can access these apps if you tune in to Freeview via a Smart TV. You can also watch Freeview on your smartphone or tablet via the companion app, available for iOS and Android.

Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 07:36.06 +0000