Gemma Atkinson: One difficulty of Gorka Marquez absence

Gemma Atkinson, 36, addressed her partner Gorka Marquez’s absence today as she showed off a brand new hairdo on Instagram. The former Hollyoaks star had dyed her hair a gorgeous “caramel” colour as she admitted being worried about maintaining her usually bright blonde locks while her long-time love was away preparing to film for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.
Gemma spoke out about her experience and said: “I told Emily Monk [her hairdresser] that I was concerned about my roots going through badly, obviously because Mia is away and Gorka is gone it’s quite difficult to get in top-ups.
So I have gone darker. Still blonde but with caramels and fudges. It’s a lot easier to keep my hair natural.
She added, “So yeah. New hair who?
Gemma was radiant in natural makeup and a lavender color crop top.
Delicate gold jewelry was a perfect complement to her newly coloured hair.
Gorka shared a sweet photo on his Instagram of Gemma with their 2-year-old daughter Mia. He also said that he “missed his girls”
The 36-year old admitted that she also missed him as he was away on vacation at an undisclosed place before he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.
As they were excited for this year’s series, fans shared their enthusiasm. They hoped that Gorka would win the Glitterball trophy.
Radio presenter, Mary Ann Horton shared several videos of their fun evening on Instagram. She looked stunning in black midi dresses and black stilettos.
She captioned the clip with “Mums Night Out” and then shared a second clip in which she enjoyed a gin-and-tonic with a friend, and took a group photo.
Gorka met the actress while she was competing in Strictly Come Dancing. They were engaged to each other on Valentine’s Day 2017.
As their little girl celebrated her second birthday, the couple hosted a party.
The star spoke on Instagram about her time with friends and then went into the kitchen to showcase Mia’s amazing cake.
Gemma was seen holding Mia, a custom-made yellow drip cake that she made for her daughter. Gorka the proud father held it so the couple could blow out the candles. Aloe Black played the backing track.
Before the party, the radio host exclaimed: “2 Years of You = 2 Years Being a Better Me.”
Mia, thank you for being your mother. “We love you very much, and it is now obvious why we were born on Independence Day #2today @gorka_marquez. We are the luckiest.”
Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 22:38.03 +0000