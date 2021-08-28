Gemma Atkinson: One difficulty of Gorka Marquez absence

Gemma Atkinson, 36, addressed her partner Gorka Marquez’s absence today as she showed off a brand new hairdo on Instagram. The former Hollyoaks star had dyed her hair a gorgeous “caramel” colour as she admitted being worried about maintaining her usually bright blonde locks while her long-time love was away preparing to film for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Gemma spoke out about her experience and said: “I told Emily Monk [her hairdresser] that I was concerned about my roots going through badly, obviously because Mia is away and Gorka is gone it’s quite difficult to get in top-ups.

So I have gone darker. Still blonde but with caramels and fudges. It’s a lot easier to keep my hair natural.

She added, “So yeah. New hair who?

Gemma was radiant in natural makeup and a lavender color crop top.

