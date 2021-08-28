German Brand’s New Mercedes GLC 2022 leads model blitz

Mercedes will be launching a new line of coupes and convertibles as well as hypercars and hyperluxury vehicles. The next-generation Mercedes GLC will however be one of the key models in this massive rollout. This is the exclusive image we have and it’s due to arrive in the UK in 2015. - Advertisement - The brand’s top-selling SUV was the Audi Q5 rivalling GLC in the UK. In fact, it accounted for 43% of Mercedes global sales in 2020. Apart from headline-grabbing models and announcements, the GLC is still the core of Mercedes’ business. It’s also a vehicle that many new customers find attractive and a popular choice. The new version of the GLC may be the final one to use a conventional combustion-engine platform. It uses the Modular Rear Architecture 2(MRA2) platform, which is shared with the C-Class and S-Class sedans. The model will be electrified with four-cylinder petrol-diesel power, 48-volt electricals and a substantial new plug-in hybrid model that has a much larger battery than its predecessor, the GLC 300E’s.

The interior will also be updated to match the new evolutionary styling. The cabin will be redesigned in a similar fashion to the C-Class's, with the latest MBUX infotainment technology. The next GLC is going to be a big hit in safe Mercedes territory, but much of the work behind-the scenes will allow the brand to explore new areas and revisit old ideas. These new models will be available in new markets as soon as possible, possibly as early as the September Munich Motor Show. It looks like Mercedes has a big 2022. An early prototype of one of the new models was revealed. Mercedes' new C-Class All-Terrain model is Mercedes' first foray into the compact-exec-exec market, partnering with an established competitor in the Audi A4 Allroad. The UK will not be able to purchase it, but the C-Class All-Terrain is expected to go on sale in the latter half of 2021 and early 2022. The new Mercedes-Benz G 4×42 isn't the only one that has been designed for off-road capabilities. The new G4x42, which is expected to be introduced in 2022 has been captured testing by spy photographers several times. This new G 4×42 looks very similar to the old luxury monster truck. It has been modified by fitting portal axles, large off-road tires that allow for huge ground clearance and massive ground clearance. New platform technology and off-road assistance systems will be available to the new G-Class.

The regular G-Class will also get an electric companion, but not before 2024. Mercedes confirmed it will make its legendary off-road vehicle fully electric and has trademarked the EQG brand. Although technical details remain unknown, it is believed that Mercedes will electrify its current ladder-chassis car rather than switch to an EV platform like the new EVA system in the EQS limo. This EQG concept will likely be shown by the brand before its 2024 launch. Electric cars will dominate the introductions in the coming years. We'll soon see the E-Class sized EEQE, the next EQ model. The new EQS flagship will unveil it at the Munich Show in September. It will go on sale early in 2022. This compact, executive-sized saloon packs the same battery and motor technology as the new EQS flagship. The teaser images show very similar styling to the EQS. Our mockup also shows that the EVA platform's scalability allows for a shorter wheelbase which will allow for a smaller, more economical battery pack. This is in contrast to the massive 107kWh setup used in Mercedes' biggest EV.

Three new Mercedes models will be available in the electric SUV market by 2022. The EQB – a small SUV based upon the versatile GLB – will be the first. The Chinese market has seen the EQB, a compact SUV that can travel up to 260 miles per full charge. It also seats seven people. In early 2022, the European model will go on sale. Two electric SUVs based on EVA platforms will follow the GLB. By 2022, the EQE and EQS saloons are set to be joined by two SUV stablemates. They will integrate both their low-riding namesakes’ drivetrain and cabin technologies. With a slight downgraded estimate of the EQS saloon’s 484 mile range, the EQS SUV is most likely to be the longest-ranged electric SUV. The EQS SUV will be the world’s most luxurious electric vehicle, with a Maybach model coming in 2023. A concept of this model will be shown shortly. However, the design and transformation of the Maybach GLS, the brand’s flagship SUV, is likely to mirror that of its regular counterpart: unique styling, badging and fine-crafted interior, as well as two fully-sized rear seats.

AMG Performance Division will continue to push for full EVs/hybrids, along with the electrification at Maybach. The EQS AMG will be the first fully-electric model to hit the market later in 2018. It is expected to compete with the Tesla Model S Plaid, which boasts 751bhp and an AWD electric motor. A plug-in hybrid model of Porsche Panamera rivalling AMG GT four door will also be available in 2022. The powertrain combines a battery, an electric motor, and the 4.0-litre V8 Turbo. This will allow for 0-62mph acceleration in just three seconds, and virtually zero emissions. The next C63 estate and saloon will feature similar technology. The V8 will be replaced by a combination of the A 45’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol turbo and an electric motor. It is expected to produce at least 500 horsepower from each power source. The AMG One hypercar is an AMG hybrid that we have seen in prototype form for some time. The AMG One hypercar uses the same 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid turbo engine that was used in Mercedes’ 2016 Formula One race car. It has 986 horsepower and is modified for pure electric running. It should be on the roads by 2022, despite delays due to tething problems.

AMG is busy working on a new model for the Mercedes-Benz core brand. The next-generation SL will go on sale in 2020. It will also be unveiled towards the end 2021. The new model will sportier than the previous one, thanks to an AMG-developed platform which will also be used in the next generation AMG GT. The SL 43 will use a turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine. While the SL 63 version uses the famous 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 turbo of other AMG-badged models, It’s not the only convertible on the horizon. The CLE, a brand new car that will break cover in 2023, will also be available. This coupe will also be available. It is Mercedes’ bridge model between E-Class coupe and convertible models. Mercedes intends to keep the E-Class next-gen, due 2023, in saloon and estate body only. CLE won’t be the only badge to come out in the future. In 2022, Mercedes plans to launch a T-Class lineup. This will be an MPV van-based that is built on the same platform of the Renault Kangoo. Mercedes plans an all-electric model – the EQT – just like the Renault. Concepts have already been shown. It will launch towards the end next year. Check out our selection of top SUVs for sale…



Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 20:11:44 +0000