Get American Netflix unblocking for less than PS2 per month by using a Subscribe to Surfshark

We’re going to let you in on a little secret: There is plenty of extra content locked away on the American version of Netflix, and you can access everything from the UK with the help of a VPN.

Such services allow you to connect to secure servers in the U.S. which trick Netflix into believing you’re located there. Not all VPNs are effective in unblocking American Netflix. The best service is probably ExpressVPN, but Surfshark is close behind (and it’s much cheaper).

A two-year subscription to Surfshark is on sale for PS1.83 per month as of Aug. 28, saving you 81% on list price. The plan is heavily discounted and includes a 30-day money back guarantee. If you are not completely satisfied, you can return your money.

Surfshark also lets you connect an unlimited number of devices simultaneously, which is pretty rare in the world of VPNs. If you’re using multiple devices at once, this is especially useful.

Publited Sat, 28 August 2021