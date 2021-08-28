Gillmor Gang: A Half Loaf

[Embedded content]

The CRM Playaz’s Paul Greenberg interviewed Colin Fleming (disclosure: I am a Salesforce employee) when Salesforce launched its streaming platform Salesforce+. Brent was also interviewed by me about the Gang’s latest episode.

Brent: Companies will need to find a way for their data to be first and third-party, while still keeping it clean.

Me: What is the difference between these two?

A third party is when you visit a website. This website may have partners with you that you do not know. Then you suddenly land on a site and you could be receiving an email or an ad from someone you did not expect. However, that website’s owner has established a relationship with this company. All of the interactions and nuisances you are having because of notifications or ads, it’s not that you have a relationship with that website owner. However, this site has thousands of connections to other companies who want to reach you.

That’s third-party cookies. That’s changing. One of the points that Fleming made was that Salesforce is looking to create amazing content to allow them to have direct relationships with customers and avoid the need for third-party backroom deals. That was a great idea. It was a great part. I thought it was another way to force people to be clear about their motives and to clarify what they are trying to accomplish.

Keith Teare asked me how fast third-party data would disappear.

Keith: It’s starting to disappear because Apple has implemented iOS blocking things. Although Microsoft has a small browser market share, it still blocks many things. This means that you are moving away from common data pools or lakes to more private data. Companies cannot rely on the network to target users unless they know them personally.

This leads me to the big question: What is the best balance between content marketing, which Salesforce really believes is doing, and advertising where someone pays to display an ad for you? Advertising targeting is likely to decline and content marketing (which you can think of as earned media, that is, where you try to attract attention) will continue to increase. This is a major step in the direction of creating the creator economy, or spreading the idea into an enterprise. This world is going to require every enterprise to be a creator.

Denis Pombriant was added to the list:

Denis, I just read an intriguing report. This was the 7th edition of Salesforce Marketing Survey. It was positive in the first part about new technology being able to help you work remotely and other benefits that allow you to be free from your office. The second section contained some interesting information about the locations where corporations were investing in new marketing. There were about 12 categories with a minimum of 50 percent responses. This basically means that we are either investing sufficiently or actively seeking this out. The conclusion that I have drawn is that all the efforts we make to improve our tech skills on the Web, and to address customers, colleagues, and other people, are a bit sluggish. Organizations must invest in new technologies such as content, video, audio, AI and many more.

That’s my opinion. The question is not whether or not there is a creator economy. While vendors make significant investments and are market-making, they also depend on the growth of the market. Podcasts and blogs were originally meant to be an extension of mainstream media. However, listeners and readers moved on to the social web for credibility and information. Livecasting and newsletters suffer from the fact that the value proposition for the ad-hoc media is too similar to the mainstream media they are trying to replace. We instead turn off the microphone and escape to fiction stories in which good wins over evil, or vice versa.

A kind of vaudeville has been created by the creator economy, in which talent rises to satisfy a niche. Real success is achieved when there is a consensus on what is best for the emotional centre. This is where the extremes of the political parties and the controversy behind the mainstream model are reduced. It is clear that moderate progress has been made with the Rachel Maddow negotiations, and the infrastructure deals. Maddow has begun to move toward a weekly program with no creator spinoffs, while Congress is working on a compromise of half a loaf and a legislative strategy that will allow Congress to break down an impossible agenda into smaller successes. It’s not too far-fetched, it’s not too straight, but just enough to thwart the attacks on voter rights and protect the middle. A half loaf is worth more than a whole loaf.

The Gillmor Gang — Frank Radice and Michael Markman; Keith Teare, Denis Pombriant (Brent Leary), Keith Teare, Keith Teare, Keith Teare, Keith Teare, Keith Teare, Keith Teare, Keith Teare, Keith Teare, Keith Teare, Denis Pombriant and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live on Friday, August 13th 2021.

Tina Chase Gillmor produced and directed the film

@fradice,@mickeleh and @denispombriant are @kteare, @brentleary and @stevegillmor @gillmorgang

