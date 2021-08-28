Halo Infinite Battle Pass progression linked to challenges Not per-match XP

Halo Infinite does not have per-match XP – battle pass progression can be tied to challenges, as 343 clarified.

“Playing and winning matches will be challenges, which will help players progress through the battle pass,” Halo community manager John Junyszek tweeted.

This means that you won’t get per-match XP when you launch but it does mean that your progress is still being made through the challenges, and thus, the BP.

Junyszek later clarified that “it’s extremely difficult to run out of daily challenges” – at least regarding 343’s current plans for launch.

Although I won’t call it impossible, there are many grinders available, but it would be impressive.

“Daily challenges for playing matches is the plan for launch,” Jerry Hook, head of design at 343, later tweeted. We’re constantly looking for ways to improve the progress across all departments. In a forthcoming blog, Waypoint will have additional information about Tech Preview’s outcomes, which includes Waypoint’s feedback.

“Using challenges, our goal is that you will always be earning progress in your battle pass through playing and winning matches,” 343’s latest Halo Waypoint blog post reads. This will enable you to jump in to a Halo game and progress towards your goals.

Rich Leadbetter, John Linneman and Alex Battaglia spent the better part of forty minutes discussing their views on the Halo Infinite technical preview.

Evidently, 343 will not be using the battle pass route to its Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer.

Most battle passes have a progression system that is dependent on the amount of experience you gain through playing. You can progress in battle passes by playing more.

For example, take Call of Duty’s battle pass system. Play is the best way to progress. There are various bonuses for match completion, as well as other goodies. You can increase your battle pass progress by taking on challenges that come in daily or weekly variations.

However, with Halo Infinite battle pass progression can only be obtained by completing challenging tasks.

This news certainly caused a stir within the Halo community. I’ve seen plenty express concern about the system, some accuse 343 of “timegating” progression and how that may encourage microtransactions (battle pass tier skips, for example), and others suggest the challenges will encourage players to play in specific ways. Junyszek’s statement that it is possible to have a daily challenge every day worries me a bit. Gamers will always find a way.

One aspect of Halo Infinite’s battle pass I think has received universal praise is they are permanent. The season one battle pass is permanent, meaning you will always have access to it. You can also choose it as an active battle pass, and earn more progress.

Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 11:02:02 plus0000