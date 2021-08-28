Helen Skelton, Countryfile’s host, sends her fans into meltdown VERY busty bikini display

Helen Skelton, 38, showed off her ample assets in a black plunging bikini while posing in the sea with sons Ernie, six, and Louis, four. In a collection of photos she took while vacationing with her family in Malta (which she also shared with her Instagram followers), the TV host looked stunning.
Helen was wearing a black two piece that showed off her frame in one photograph.
Ernie, her son, wore swimming trunks and stood between his mother and legs. He then performed a fun pose.
Star’s water-soaked tresses were removed from her face, which she then framed with black Aviators.
Countryfile’s presenter, a woman from the UK, wore a pair of high-waisted bottoms with a matching top in a floral pattern.
Louis, her young son, was looking across the lake as the make-up-free beauty leaned on the boat’s edge.
Helen posted online, “Days like these …. swimming in the blue lagoons with my boys.” Thankful. Making the best of these beige school/work kickoffs, #malta#bluelagoon #2seatrips #4seas #holiday #atsea @mumlife #grateful (sic).
As they splashed about in the swimming pool, her boys (who she shared with Richie Myler as a Rugby player) seemed to have a great time.
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ star, it comes after she said that “it doesn’t bother” her when she is trolled for wearing short skirts on Instagram.
Countryfile’s presenter, Sheilah Johnson, admitted that she enjoys social media but isn’t too obsessed with the comments.
Helen was a sensation in 2016, and 2017, when she presented at major swimming tournaments wearing glam clothes that showcased her body.
Helen is happy to say that the incident didn’t make her feel restricted in what clothes she could wear, no matter what kind of online comments.
The Sun asked her to explain that she was perhaps too dependent, but not [worry]. I understand it is stupid, but I do not have the time.
“I might put a photo on, but I don’t have the time to read through all of your comments.
“Don’t get misled, I love social media. But I don’t get too obsessed with comments. I don’t believe the entire world is represented on social media.”
Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 20:05:49 (+0000).