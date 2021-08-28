Quantcast
“Horrendous!”: Residents fume about campervans ruining the popular North Coast 500 Road Trip Route

By Newslanes Media
If you travel below the speed limit please stop and pull into a passing spot or layby to let traffic safely pass.

Avoid traveling in a convoy on narrow roads, as it can cause congestion. Travel at least one place per day.

The restrictions on caravans, motorhomes, and campervans are also mentioned.

The text says that Wild camping under the Land Reform (Scotland), Act 2003 can only be done by walking, biking or using other non-motorized transport.

It does not apply to motorized vehicles like campervans and motorhomes.

We recommend you use the fantastic camping and caravan spots along the route.

You will not only enjoy the rural areas with all the amenities you need, but you’ll also help the communities.

You can complete the route in one weekend or several weeks. The loop can also be done in parts.

This stunning route takes you from Inverness on the West Coast to Kyle of Lochalsh, then along the rugged north coast of John O’Groats before turning down the East Coast to complete the loop at Inverness.

Top travel magazines have previously praised the NC500 as being one of the most memorable drives anywhere in the world.

Publited Sat 28 August 2021, 12:27:08 +10000

