IHG Secures Fierce Luxury Competition, and Other Top Choices These are the Travel Stories of this Week

IHG’s Latest Hotel Brand Puts It Neck-and-Neck With Marriott for Luxury:The high-end market is a lucrative area for all major hotels. IHG’s focus on luxury independent hotels is an effective strategy for increasing rooms growth in contrast to the stiff competition in China and the U.S.

Imaging Travel Without Outbound Chinese Tourists:China’s long-term absence from international tourism may have a greater impact on tourism revenue than just its tourism revenues. Despite geopolitics, China’s long-haul tourism demand is strong and still growing.

Why 2021 is the Year of the Travel IPO:A dozen companies involved in travel have gone public this year or are planning to. Some of these companies may be successful. The odds of an IPO this year are stacked in the long-term against them. Learn why.

How ‘Traveling Offices’ Could Help Reignite Corporate Travel:Although few companies have yet to travel the world with their so-called “traveling offices”, they are poised to be the ultimate antidote for remote ennui.

Airport Lounges Prep for a Healthier Breed of Business Traveler:While this could indicate a shift in behavior over the long term, it is possible for more corks to pop if international corporate travel and all of its perks fully rebound.

Hilton, Marriott and IHG Are Making Affordable Brands Development Priorities:Although luxury and lifestyle hotels are the most valuable assets of a hotel company, investors desire to go where the travellers are. This means investing in more affordable options like Hilton’s Tru and IHG’s Holiday Inn.

Delta Doesn’t Mandate Vaccines for Workers But Adds $200 Surcharge for Those Unvaxxed:The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. This will encourage more airlines to require employees to be vaccinated. Delta is trying not to do that by raising the cost of health insurance for employees who aren’t vaccinated.

Microsoft Pumps $5 MIllion Into India’s Oyo Ahead of Its Planned Public Listing:This is a drop-in the-ocean investment by Oyo, but it’s still a vote for confidence before Oyo’s IPO.

Expense Startup Raises $300 Million to Target Remote Workers Doing Less Travel:Ramp, another fintech startup that plans to disrupt corporate travel and expense management is yet more. Does its artificial twist make it different in an already saturated market?

New Zealand’s Active Adventures Acquires U.S. Tour Operator:It was not surprising that Active Adventures, a private equity company, decided to purchase Austin Adventures in order to address its inventory and geographic gaps. As tour operators seek to consolidate marketing efforts, expect more mergers.

45 Percent of Travel Markets Say Ad Spending to Pre-Pandemic Level Until at Least 2025:Surveys of travel marketing professionals revealed a renewed interest in trying new ways to advertise. However, the 2019 budgets will not be as large for new advertising methods.

Major Chinese Hotel Company Dampens Recovery Outlook for Remainder of Year:A hotel team’s leadership admits that the Delta variant poses a threat to the industry’s recovery. The candor displayed by Huazhu is something that Hyatt, Hilton and Marriott should emulate.

Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 15:11:56 +0000