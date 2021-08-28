Quantcast
23.4 C
United States of America
Saturday, August 28, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

‘Impudent girl!’ Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden slams Meghan Markle’s “vulgar” behavior

By Newslanes Media
0
8

Must read

'Impudent girl!' Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden slams Meghan Markle's "vulgar" behavior

In March of this year, Britain’s Got Talent Judge, ex-Duchess Of Sussex, refused to believe Oprah comments she made about her mental health during her time as senior member in the Royal Family.

Piers began by retweeting an article that read: “@piersmorgan proving ‘difficult to replace’ on ‘Good Morning Britain’, admits ITV boss.”

- Advertisement -

Then he added his intrigue, “On the topic of my exit form @GMB-it can’t be soon before @Ofcom rules about the most complained bout moment in UK TV History: my refusal of believing Princess Pinocchio.

She complained directly to ITV’s regulator and CEO. It should be an interesting verdict.

Piers quit Good Morning Britain in January after clashing with Alex Beresford about his remarks on Meghan’s mental state. The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she was suffering from suicidal thoughts after the UK treatment she received after she married Prince Harry.

Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 13:04:12 (+10000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleParalympic 100m champions Young and Hahn
Next articleJoe Swash announces Shana, EastEnders’ star sister engagement as Stacey Solomon reacts
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks