James Bond: Sean Connery is Sean Connery’s true terror in filming Thunderball. ‘I’m no bloody doing this’

Bond emerges from the water after being closely followed by the shark. Initial reports suggested that a dead shark was being used. It was pulled from a wire.

John Stears, special effects coordinator for John Stears revealed that the shark had been unexpectedly alive. The shark began to thrash. Stears shouted “Get me out!” after the shark attacked Stears. Stears yelled, “Get me out of here!”

The film was plagued by sharks throughout the shoot. All the underwater scenes had to be taken at low tide due to the large number of wild ones in the area.

Connery returned to dry land much happier and Thunderball Bond girl Martine Beswick (CIA agent Paula Caplan) recalled one funny moment.

Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 15:17:00 +0000