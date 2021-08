He said, “We filmed today Fay Tozer, Steps, has been here. She’s just gone.”

She’s on the West End stage tonight, but it was an incredible day with amazing chefs. It’s going be an awesome week. We’ve got amazing chefs lined-up.

- Advertisement -

James showed off new kitchen additions and paused to look at the giant see-through refrigerator.

He gestured towards the appliance and explained that he was excited to show it off.

Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 06:30:39 +0000