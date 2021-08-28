Jose Mourinho delivers trademark reaction to Man Utd’s stunning Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Jose Mourinho gave a classic response to news Cristiano Ronaldo had returned to Manchester United. His verdict was brief but sweet. Mourinho, now in charge of Roma in Italy is happy to be out of the spotlight after a difficult end to his Tottenham tenure.

Mourinho was asked his opinion on CR7's shock transfer to Old Trafford. He said it was a good move for all involved and refused to praise Ronaldo. It's simple and logical. If Juventus are happy, if Ronaldo is happy and Manchester United are happy, then it's a perfect deal," he is quoted by O Jogo. Ronaldo is not a subject that needs to be discussed. For the past 20 years, he has been writing history. "I have nothing else to add." Mourinho-Ronaldo's relationship has changed significantly.

He said that he did his best, but he continued to criticize me. Mourinho entered and started to criticize the Portuguese player for not being responsible during the match. They became so heated that they needed the help of their team-mates to avoid a fight. Mourinho was not able to see Ronaldo by the end of the 2012/13 campaign. Ronaldo, former Chelsea and Manchester United manager, left the Bernabeu. Mourinho, speaking after his return to Chelsea admitted that he had lost contact with Ronaldo.

The relationship is not real. "The relationship does not exist." He is at Real Madrid, and I am at Chelsea. He said, "You wouldn't find us sitting around together." I remember both the good and bad. He is an excellent goal-machine, and he made it possible for me to be a champion. He probably helped us all to win the historic league against Barcelona with 100 points. "Cristiano is a great memory for me and I wish him the very best in his career and for his country."

Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 17:02:56 +0000