Kevin Clifton feels ‘heartbreak” over Stacey Dooley’s post As he steps onto the podium

Kevin Clifton (38) is a Strictly Come Dance star. His girlfriend Stacey Dooley shared a touching picture as a tribute. As her boyfriend dancer, Kevin Clifton took to the West End stage today to perform, the BBC journalist shared a beautiful snap of the personalised earrings she wore.
In front of her 99,000 Instagram followers, she wore her fiery hair in a low, chic bun. She styled her fringe to her forehead.
Stacey looked pensive as she leaned on her right hand, covering her face while showing off her gold earrings.
Star showed off her many piercings but her stardom was bestowed upon a pendant with the letter K in gold that hanged from her ear.
Kevin retweeted his girlfriend’s story after seeing it and added a broken-heart emoji.
Kevin currently appears in West End musical, Singin’ in the Rain, at Sadler’s wells Theatre in London.
The ex-Strictly star announced two weeks ago that his girlfriend had finally made it to the theatre in time to see him perform.
Kevin posted sweet photos of himself and Stacey, his flame-haired girlfriend.
He wrote, “Finally @sjdooley went to Singin’ in the Rain” alongside a heart emoji.
You are so proud. This role was made just for you. She said, “Make ’em laugh King Kev.”
Stacey took the time to decorate their London house while Kevin was busy performing onstage.
Star has taken up interior design, which her fans call “Dooley Style.”
Stacey doesn’t hide her creative flair or minimalist vision when she shares her space with Kevin.
Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 17:04:53 +0000