Legion Assassin’s Creed Crossover and title for Watch Dogs Update 5.5 Available Now

Watch Dogs: LegionCrosses overAssassin’s CreedToday, DedSec has added Darcy the modern-day Assassin to its ranks.Season Pass. S, Darcy is accompanied by a slew of free additions for allLegion WatchdogsPlayers, with new PVP mode missions and the Xbox debut of Legion of the Dead. This PVE survival mode challenges DedSec in an attempt to flee a London overrun by zombies.

Darcy can now complete two missions – Enter the Assassins or The New Creed – for free. There are also new missions in the world, Templar Hunt, and Artifact Hunt. Season Pass holders can now play Darcy online and in single-player modes. They also have access to unique capabilities like:

Hidden Blade Assassin Weapon: This weapon is the signature of the Assassin clan. It improves melee attack and can be used to take down opponents from all angles.

Eagle Drone The scout drone can be self-destructed and emit an electromagnetic pulse.

AR Disguise: To gain access to restricted areas, assume the appearance of an enemy and disguise your allies nearby in multiplayer.

Title Update 5.5 adds two new PVP mode to Watch Dogs: Legion Online and Invasion. This is the popular PVP mode that allows players to invade other player’s games to execute hacks while remaining anonymous. Play as Anyone allows hackers to swap characters to hide their identities. Extraction is another mode that has been added. This allows players to grab crypto drives from other characters and then race through the city in order to upload data, while others hunt for them.

Resistance Mode will be available for single players. It offers new levels of difficulty with game mods such as:

Always-on permadeath

Fast-travel for disabled Tube-station passengers

Most civilians start out disliking DedSec

For most hacks and abilities, cooldowns are significantly longer

S for the first time, featuring two new enemies, new weapons, and more. The city of near-future London has a lot to offer.





