Man Utd is still expected to finish fourth in the Premier League despite Cristiano Ronaldo return

City was interested in Ronaldo’s signing before United got in on the act to close the deal.

Gary Neville, his former teammate and coach, said that United couldn’t stand by while City signed the 36-year old.

Neville stated that the club’s actions here have bolstered its squad by adding a goal scorer who is a legend to their team,” Sky Sports News reported.

It will give the club an amazing 12 months. Think back to last season and the fans who were not in the stadium.

Manchester United supporters will be rocking the stadium for six to twelve months, because one of their players is coming back.

Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 08:34.09 +0000