Manchester United have perfect Cristiano Ronaldo partner in crime

By Newslanes Media
Manchester United appears to be the ideal partner for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is already with the club. In a stunning move, the Red Devils have announced that they will bring back the Portuguese legend to Manchester United.

Ronaldo showed great respect for his teammates during his first stint at United. Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes were just a few examples. Wayne Rooney was another.

As United became a club that struggles to reach the Europa League, quality has been a less common word.

Red Devils are on their way back now and the PS115m spent on Jadon Sancho & Raphael Varane were surpassed by Ronaldo’s Return.

Even before the signings this summer, United already had Ronaldo as a partner and has played many times with him before.

JUST IN: Man Utd to pay Cristiano Ronaldo PS500k a week wages after return

That man, of course, is Bruno Fernandes from Portugal – and who could blame him?

Fernandes is the man that has come closest to Ronaldo’s talent in the 12 years since he returned. He has led United’s return to the Premier League title contentions.

He now has Ronaldo, the ideal striker for him to use.

Ronaldo will relieve some pressure from Fernandes, who has been delivering the goods for over 18 months.

Fernandes will be boosted by Ronaldo’s visit, as he is a United supporter after seeing Ronaldo.

Fernandes, who moved from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United last January, said that his love for Manchester United began when he watched Cristiano Ronaldo play.

