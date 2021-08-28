Metal Gear Solid 1 and Silent Hill 4, and other classics GOG games by Konami now support modern controllers

A few Konami games have been updated with controller support.
GOG’s tech team supported five games yesterday with modern controllers:
- Konami Collector’s Series Castlevania & Contra
- Metal Gear
- Solid Metal Gear
- Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance
- Silent Hill 4 – The Room
These games are now fully compatible with modern controllers such as the DualSense controller on the PlayStation 5, the DualShock 4 controller on the Xbox One, Series X, S and Xbox One controllers and the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.
The update also optimises default key bindings and makes a few smaller fixes to controller compatibility, GOG said.
You can now play Metal Gear Solid on PC using DualSense. Don’t forget the Psycho Mantis boss fight!
