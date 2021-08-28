Metal Gear Solid 1 and Silent Hill 4, and other classics GOG games by Konami now support modern controllers

A few Konami games have been updated with controller support.

GOG’s tech team supported five games yesterday with modern controllers:

Konami Collector’s Series Castlevania & Contra

Metal Gear

Solid Metal Gear

Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance

Silent Hill 4 – The Room

These games are now fully compatible with modern controllers such as the DualSense controller on the PlayStation 5, the DualShock 4 controller on the Xbox One, Series X, S and Xbox One controllers and the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

The update also optimises default key bindings and makes a few smaller fixes to controller compatibility, GOG said.

You can now play Metal Gear Solid on PC using DualSense. Don’t forget the Psycho Mantis boss fight!