Metal Gear Solid 1 and Silent Hill 4, and other classics GOG games by Konami now support modern controllers

By Newslanes Media
A few Konami games have been updated with controller support.

GOG’s tech team supported five games yesterday with modern controllers:

  • Konami Collector’s Series Castlevania & Contra
  • Metal Gear
  • Solid Metal Gear
  • Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance
  • Silent Hill 4 – The Room
This trailer shows what AI scaling does to E3 2000 Metal Gear Solid 2’s debut trailer. Includes analysis, the entire asset and subtitles.

These games are now fully compatible with modern controllers such as the DualSense controller on the PlayStation 5, the DualShock 4 controller on the Xbox One, Series X, S and Xbox One controllers and the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

The update also optimises default key bindings and makes a few smaller fixes to controller compatibility, GOG said.

You can now play Metal Gear Solid on PC using DualSense. Don’t forget the Psycho Mantis boss fight!

Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 15:03:52 +0000

