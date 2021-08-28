“Minging”: Mum criticizes Pontins’ ‘filthy after’ Finding dead flies, bloodstains

One of the guests at a holiday park closed several months ago due to pandemics has criticized it as filthy. She claimed there was dead blood and flies on the walls. The quality of accommodations and customer service were all of concern to this woman, who was to spend four nights in the Park’s Club Apartments. She also warned about Pontins.

We arrived at 2pm ready to check-in, and were then left waiting 45 minutes until our keys were given. - Advertisement - To book a baby cot, the family had to spend PS10 more and collect it at an additional PS20. Pontins doesn’t have one complaint about stayingcation trips. The Mirror reports that Shereen Garraghan (mum-of-one) visited Pontins Camber Sands and said it was so filthy she wouldn’t let her dogs inside.

Shereen said that people had to wait so long to check in, it was at night when they could see their cabins. - Advertisement - She said that a woman who had three children was upset about being forced to go. It was also explained that if she stayed for one night, she would not be eligible for a refund. The mother-of-one spoke out about her chalet and said that it didn’t look clean in months. Due to the time it took to clean up the area, the West Londoner was expecting cleaner conditions.

Shereen discovered “piles” of dirt all over the area and advised that it needs to be closed down in order for it to be properly cleaned. She stated, “I have seen prisons cleaner.” It’s not fair that people pay to live in the same conditions as dogs. - Advertisement - Also, she claimed to have seen empty and dirty hand sanitization stations along with two children sitting in a back seat of a police vehicle on her way towards the complaints desk. Express.co.uk reached out to Pontins in order for them to comment. Others who went to Pontins for a vacation have complained about the “atrocious” condition of their rooms. A Twitter user who went to Pontins, Southport said that the city was “atrocious.” We were on vacation, had a couple of cleaning supplies and needed to take a mop with us to Morrisons. We are stunned that we have gone away on a weekend. Now, we just need to buy our mop and wash it all. Following that, the woman shared photos of her dirty bathroom and toilet seats. A third person stated that Pontins was notoriously filthy. You can Google the name and see for yourself.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 20:55:56 (+10000).