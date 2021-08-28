Move around, even if you are seated most of the time. (of the day)

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. This process may cause errors.

This pace of life requires more effort and commitment. What happens if you feel exhausted at the beginning of each week? Are you feeling tired? Or is the workplace causing emotional stress that can affect your productivity and personal well-being.

It is best to take a step back, recognize what is wrong, and create an action plan. This will include exercise, rest, and eating a healthy diet. You might think it’s impossible to be fit or balanced with work. You don’t have to take a break from work every 15 minutes to improve your performance.

For Gabriela Zapata, manager of Tiempo Activo – a Chilean franchise that offers physical activity programs in the workplace – there are several common problems associated with work routines. Tendonitis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neck Pain, Lumbago, Spinal Pain, and Stress are just a few examples.

These conditions are why we recommend that you include the following exercises and tips into your daily routine.

Step 1. Step 1.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Relaxation techniques can be used in stressful situations. Take a 5-minute break from a stressful day. Close your eyes and breathe slowly for five minutes.

After arriving at work, take the time to unplug from all business and spend some quality time with your family. To relieve stress and tension, it is a good idea to read a book.

Step 2. Step 2.

Image: Depositphotos.com

People often have tight muscles at work. It is because of this that they often feel tired and heavy when they return home. This reality is something that most people cannot escape. To help you relax, experts recommend stretching all your muscles and working with your breath.

Even in an office setting, the first move can be made by leaning against a desk or back on a chair. Your hands should be flat on your back, as though it were a board. This position is called the “15” position. Inhale through your nose, and exhale through your mouth.

Stand straight up, place your hands on your hips, then stretch your arms out. Slowly lower them until your calves are touched by your hands. Take a deep breath, then return to the original position. This movement should be repeated approximately five more times.

This simple exercise will help you to increase circulation after a long day at work. These exercises are also a great way to be clearer, more relaxed, and more productive.

Step 3. Step 3. Improve your posture

Image: Depositphotos.com

To avoid developing poor posture, and if you have pain in the neck or lower back feel free to stretch your spine once a week. Avoid soft chairs that don’t have a backrest, or that are too small or large for your needs. To maintain proper tone in your back and abdominal muscles, don’t forget about exercising.

Step 4. Step 4. Eat well

Image: Depositphotos.com

Good nutrition is the foundation of any wellness program. Avoid foods with slow digestion that can cause overload and high blood pressure. Avoid flour and fat.

You don’t have to eat poorly at work if you include vegetables, fruits and low-fat foods. Don’t forget to drink at most one liter of water per day.

Step 5. Step 5. Get Moving

Image: Depositphotos.com

Experts believe that exercising is the best thing to do for a healthier life.

Instead of using the elevator, take the stairs and walk or park in the designated area. To clear your head, take some time to stroll around the office or to go on a group walking tour after work.

Step 6. Organize your time

Image: Depositohotos.com

You must find a way to balance work and personal obligations so that they do not affect your mental or physical health.

The following steps will help you achieve work-life balance. Do not take your work or worries with you. After you have entered your house, stop and take a deep inhale.

Analyze your habits

These questions will help you get a diagnosis.

Are you having trouble falling asleep or wake up feeling tired? Are you having trouble with concentration? Are you suffering from neck or headache pains? Are you always thinking about work problems? Do your muscles feel tight and sore? Are you easily angry? Are you suffering from colitis, ulcers or any other digestive issues? Are you often feeling stressed or restless? Are you able to focus your attention on those situations which cause you concern? Are you a working professional?

RESULTS

Yes. Professional Burnout Syndrome is a condition whereby you have difficulty falling asleep at night and feel tired. It is common in customer service, administrative and health professionals.

It can also have negative effects on job performance, and create conflicts in the home and at work.

Tip – Take a rest from all your daily activities and visit a doctor to have a thorough examination. Follow his advice

Majority no. You are very welcome! Congratulations! You have reached a place of balance and are healthy and fit. You shouldn’t find it difficult to focus on daily tasks and put aside work in your spare moments.

