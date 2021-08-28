New leak reveals iPhone 13’s release date. Better to save now

Apple uses the September keynotes to announce when its next iOS update will be released. This time, it is iOS 15.

The update was revealed at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, June 7, as the successor of iOS 14. The update also includes a new notification system that allows you to change the apps you find annoying depending on where you are, such as at work or home.

Focus is a set of categories that will be synced across all devices so you don’t get ringing at weekends with work calls.

iOS 15 allows iPhone users to FaceTime call Android and Windows using a web connection. Noise-cancellation is used to block background noise from disrupting FaceTime Audio and video calls. Photographs are also grouped in albums within Messages. There’s also a new customization for Memoji characters.

Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 09:05:44 +0000