Olivia Rodrigo is smitten with a chic skirt and stacked blazer Adam Faze – Boots on a Date Night

Her debut album Sour is full of heartbreak.

But Olivia Rodrigo looked like she was head-over-heels while out with new boyfriend, Adam Faze, in Los Angeles on Friday evening.

The 18-year-old hitmaker gazed at her beau as they lovingly held hands during a stroll at the start of their big night on the town.

A night on the town: Olivia Rodrigo held hands with her boyfriend Adam Faze during a date night in LA on Friday

Rodrigo was dressed for date night wearing a pocketed jacket.

Offering up some sass, the Good 4 U songwriter sported a stylish black miniskirt.

Platform boots that rose to just below her knee gave the look another 90s-inspired touch.

She kept a small bag slung over her right shoulder, and her beautiful brunette hair fell onto her backside.

Dressed up: The hitmaker sported a multi-pocketed jacket and a pair of platform boots

Faze, 24, wore a white shirt and a pair of loose-fitting pants, as well as a set of leather boots during the date.

Rodrigo and her new beau were first spotted together last month during an event for Space Jam 2 that was held at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California.

According to E! News, the singer introduced Faze as her ‘boyfriend’ to numerous individuals during the evening.

New flame: Rodrigo and Faze were first spotted spending time together last month when they both visited Six Flags Magic Mountain; she is seen in May

Dropping hints: The singer reportedly referred to the producer as her ‘boyfriend’ several times during the evening; he is seen with Jamie Dolan in 2020

A source spoke to the media outlet and expressed that the pair had a great time in each other’s company.

Specifically, the insider noted that they were in ‘great spirits…they were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all.’

They added that Rodrigo and Faze were ‘together the entire night’ and were spotted ‘holding hands at one point.’

Another partygoer also expressed that the pair were having a good time and surrounded by familiar company.

Outward affection: An insider spoke about the pair and noted that they ‘weren’t trying to hide their affection at all’ during the event

‘The two of them together felt comfortable and newish, and it seemed like he also knew a lot of people there,’ they said.

A separate insider revealed that the happy couple initially ‘met through industry friends.’

They also expressed that Rodrigo and Faze were still working out the fine details of their relationship and that they were having a good time doing so.

‘It’s only been a few months but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious,’ they said.