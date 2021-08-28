Online apps can be purchased for as little as PS30 by learner drivers Secure quicker driving tests

Online services promise to automatically search for drivers’ driving test results so that they don’t have to check the DVSA site manually. Many services promise that they will auto-book the test without drivers having to press a button.
Drivers must provide their driving license details as well as information about where they would like their test to be booked.
We found some websites that claim to be able to get drivers higher on the “list” simply by charging more for the app.
In exchange for a portion of the commission, sites reached out to instructors driving to recommend their services to pupils.
One claimed that instructors would be paid at least PS6 per pupil and could make more than PS1,000 per annum.
Express.co.uk spoke to an app developer who discovered the websites and said that the system felt “like bribery”.
He chose to keep his identity secret and said that he was shocked at the number of apps out there, as well as the system for driving instructor referrals. It felt like bribery. It was like saying, “You gotta pay our friends to pass the test.”
He said, “I believe the third-party applications are unfair because there is someone who is barely getting by and needs to be able drive to make a living.
They are told that there is no test available, unless they pay extra PS20 for bot companies.
If the DVSA provided a complimentary version, all of these problems could be solved in a matter of hours.
“Instead, the DVSA defends bot army.”
These new apps are being developed by the DVSA in an effort to clear the huge backlog of tests.
Coronavirus caused around 450,000 test cancellations. Learners were unable to book tests for some regions up to eight weeks.
They attacked the websites as “promoting social divisions”, and they confirmed that they will block access to services.
The company stated that they do not encourage, license or employ anyone who provides a cancelling service.
“Many current service providers are charging more than the booked rate.
“[This] might be seen as a way to encourage social divisions among those who cannot afford such services.
We are taking steps to prevent cancellations from being able to access the booking system.”
