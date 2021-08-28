Orion Razat, Junior Geek of The Month wrote the book about STEM Jokes, jokes and a whale of an idea

Orion Razat is an active kid.

He is a 12-year old who has just turned 12 and is an already accomplished author. He is also an animator, dreamer, and public speaker designer.

The honor is presented annually by Northern Trust to recognize the Pacific Northwest’s young innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs.

Orion, a jokester in school, had a passion for engineering, science and mathematics. A teacher inspired him to merge the two.

Orion stated that Orion didn’t like the teacher telling me jokes in class. They understood my good intentions and suggested that I write down all of my silly and funny ideas in a book. Then that would be something we could share at a designated time in class.

The idea turned into a published book called “101 STEM Jokes,” a mix of geeky STEM-related puns, fun facts and activities for kids.

Orion stated that he didn’t see it coming when he became a published author and sold his book through Amazon.

Orion’s mother, Imani Razat, said that Orion developed a talent for storytelling at an early age. He filled blank art books she gave her with stories about imaginary friends. She said that he began to take his handmade books to school during “rug time” and declared himself to be an author.

Orion’s parents encouraged him to animate his imaginations and to share them on YouTube. Rocketshipsquid was his first production company. He also learned Adobe After Effects. Under the same handle on Instagram, Orion just unveiled a new T-shirt design that combines his love of chemistry and ice cream.

Orion has made many publications through his journey from being an author, including Parent Map and STEM Spark blog. He was also featured in The Week Jr.’s animation at Seattle’s Museum of Museums.

Orion lived in New York City until his family relocated to Seattle four year ago. Kaza Razat, his dad works in artificial intelligence and has created a chatbot and startup geared towards health and wellbeing. His mother is a student at Johns Hopkins University and studies communications.

Orion is interested in city planning and transit. Orion enjoys building in “Minecraft”, and “Roblox.”

Orion stated, “It’s an enjoyable way to spend time creating instead of mindlessly watching videos or dudes dancing on YouTube.”

He uses Sketch, the program for designing transit maps to create his homeschooling lessons. He teaches that building equitable cities is an important part of his education.

Now he is on to book 2. He’s now on book No.

He said that he didn’t want too many details to be revealed, but the story is like a science-fiction novel, and then resigned from the project. The basic idea is that a kid watches a sick whale and attempts to save it. He then creates a communication device with the whale. He and his tech are watched by the entire world. The whale then speaks for all the oceans at U.N.

Orion stated that the novel will be set in the future, and it will include robots as well as high-speed trains and other futuristic technology. Orion hopes to work with marine biologists and activists to spread the message about protecting our environment.

He is mixed up between excitement and reservations about the future of our planet. Although he believes the future will be an enormous leap in technology for mankind, he also said that 2020 was crazy enough and that the 20 years ahead could prove to be even more insane.

Although he doesn’t yet know what his future plans are, he knows how to help others.

Orion stated that he wanted to make a difference in people’s perceptions of plastic in the oceans and climate change. “I hope this book will raise awareness and make some change.

