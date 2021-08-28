Paralympic 100m champions Young and Hahn

Thomas Young and Sophie Hahn won Paralympic titles at the T38 100m events, Tokyo.

Thomas Young and Sophie Hahn won Paralympic sprint titles within 26 minutes of each other on Saturday at the Tokyo National Stadium.

- Advertisement -

Young was the first to sub 11 seconds in his professional career, winning the 100m men’s T38 title with a European record of 10.94 seconds.

Hahn was the defending champion and she hasn’t lost since 2007. She had to work harder than ever in order to keep her 100m T38 women’s title. Hahn was just six hundredths faster than Darian Jiminez Santiago, Colombia.

The build up was difficult with so much expectation, but I kept my head down and focused. After her 12.43 second run, Hahn stated that she had turned off all social media one week prior to the race in order to be calm and focused.

“I felt more pressure than ever before. I can feel it with every race.

Sophie Hahn is still the benchmark in women’s T38 100m

- Advertisement -

It was close. That’s the most difficult I have ever had to push. It was a hot finish and she was pushing me hard. I was expecting a picture of my name, but it was amazing to actually see my name.

I was inspired by Thomas’s [request for gold] success and it really motivated me. It’s amazing to be sub-11 at that time and it’s a great feeling for me.”

Thomas Young was able to let out his emotions as he crossed that line for the first time

Young was defeated by Zhu Dening in the Dubai photo finish two years ago, but he is now dreaming big. His brilliant European record time made it possible for the Chinese star to win silver by 0.06 seconds.

He isn’t even considering Paris 2024, but Brisbane 8 years later. Four 100m titles are not something his hero Usain bolt achieved.

Young exclaimed, “It is so special after what happened at Worlds. I can’t even explain how I feel right now.”

- Advertisement -

Although I had some downtime after the championships, it was clear that there was still much work ahead. It’s amazing to feel the greatest feeling of all the planet because we worked hard throughout the pandemic.

The time I have is an added bonus, but the goal was to win. Having that personal best makes it all even more enjoyable.

“I would like to dominate this sport. I am aware Paris is the next, but I already think about Brisbane [2032], that will be my long-term goal.

“Any child growing up in this sport has been inspired by Usain bolt and he’s got 3 golds, and I would like that too.

Next year, I would like to win the European title. I have a Commonwealth Games at home. Then it will be all about winning the world title.

“It was amazing to become the first to win an Olympic gold medal for our team in athletics.”