Piers Morgan was ‘fascinated by’ Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘too’. damaging’ Meghan Markle claim

Piers stated that he stood by his comments about the Duchess and would not back down from his opinions.

He said: “ITV executives suggested that I issue an apology now to calm down the situation.

“But, I don’t believe Meghan so I would not apologize.”

As I was pondering this puzzle, GMB’s ratings yesterday were in. They are the highest ever in our history and broke a record that we had set last week.

The show is on fire in all senses. He added that the fires were now uncontrollable towards him in his Mail on Sunday column.

The former newspaper editor received a “serious” message from Jeremy. He was skeptical about Meghan’s remarks to Oprah.

ITV’s star said, “To add to my growing twitchiness I received a text message from my foe Jeremy Clarkson saying, ‘I am totally on your side.’

He said, “Oh s**t. It must be more serious that I thought,” and he was done.

Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 17:04:52 +0000