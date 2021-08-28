Quantcast
29.5 C
United States of America
Saturday, August 28, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Piers Morgan was ‘fascinated by’ Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘too’. damaging’ Meghan Markle claim

By Newslanes Media
0
3

Must read

Piers Morgan was 'fascinated by' Jeremy Clarkson’s 'too'. damaging' Meghan Markle claim

Piers stated that he stood by his comments about the Duchess and would not back down from his opinions.

He said: “ITV executives suggested that I issue an apology now to calm down the situation.

- Advertisement -

“But, I don’t believe Meghan so I would not apologize.”

As I was pondering this puzzle, GMB’s ratings yesterday were in. They are the highest ever in our history and broke a record that we had set last week.

The show is on fire in all senses. He added that the fires were now uncontrollable towards him in his Mail on Sunday column.

The former newspaper editor received a “serious” message from Jeremy. He was skeptical about Meghan’s remarks to Oprah.

- Advertisement -

ITV’s star said, “To add to my growing twitchiness I received a text message from my foe Jeremy Clarkson saying, ‘I am totally on your side.’

He said, “Oh s**t. It must be more serious that I thought,” and he was done.

Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 17:04:52 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKevin Clifton feels ‘heartbreak” over Stacey Dooley’s post As he steps onto the podium
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks