PS Plus September Free Games: Get this PS4 or PS5 experience

If you're planning on skipping PS Plus during September 2021, you'll be missing out on the next set of free PS4 and PS5 games. Sony isn't sharing what its plans are or the number of games it will make available for PlayStation consoles. The team will share this next week. It will contain at least 2 PS4 games that will remain available for download throughout the month. Sony is expected to share these new titles at 4.30 PM UK Time on Wednesday September 1. Although no information has been shared about what games might be added, recent reports indicate that there have been some.

According to the most recent information, September 2021's lineup includes Overcooked! All You Can Eat on the PS5, Hitman 2 and Predator Hunting Grounds for the PS4. If that happens, this will be another strong lineup for PS Plus 2021 depending on what gaming preferences you have. Sony has yet to comment on the new leaks, so you should take them with a grain of salt. However, even if these aren't your type, they have other options. If you don't plan on signing up to PS Plus in September then there are two Beta and Alpha tests that can be taken over the next few weeks. Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha has just started and is focusing on Champion Hill, a new mode in Call of Duty. Champion Hill operates in this way: Everyone receives a brief explanation about the mode and $500 worth of cash. Then, they are placed at the Buy Station Area.

Players can spend the money within the next minute to either upgrade or buy new equipment, or to add Perks and Streaks to their Loadout. The fight will begin on one map. Each team will be fighting each other. Each member of the winning team receives a $1,000 cash bonus. No money is awarded to tie teams. The game will terminate a team by eliminating them from it. This reduces their life count to 0. It also grants additional cash and the squad's weaponry. Further testing will follow in September with the new Vanguard Alpha. The best thing is that you don't need a PS Plus membership to get in. The Alpha ended on August 29. Beta action for the next round will continue over the following weekends. It will take place from Friday, September 10, to Monday September 13 and Thursday September 16 through Monday September 20. PlayStation Owners who pre-ordered their game will get the first weekend, September 10-13. The second weekend of Open Beta will still be available to PlayStation owners. It then becomes Open Beta on all platforms, starting Saturday, September 18, at 10 AM PST.

Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 10:01:00 +0000