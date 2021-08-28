- Advertisement -

It was not surprising that after his move from Manchester City to PS100 million, he bought new clothes.

And Jack Grealish certainly showed off his unique sense of style after splashing out a staggering PS3,000 on his designer outfit at Leeds Festival on Saturday.

25-year-old footballer was joined by his friends. He paired a PS450 Balanciaga logo shirt with blue PS600 Gucci shorts.

Retro: Jack Grealish wore a PS380 Gallery Dept bucket cap, white Balenciaga T shirt and teal Gucci shorts to Reading Festival.

- Advertisement -

He wore Nike Air Force 1 trainers, which cost PS114.50. A pair of Hugo Boss stripes socks was also on sale at PS10.99.

The look was completed with a PS1,500 Christian Dior cross body man bag, and a PS380 mismatched multicoloured bucket hat from Gallery Dept.

Jack is being paid PS230,000 per week. He also played in the 5-0 victory over Arsenal. Jack arrived in the VIP area early in the evening to catch Stormzy (28), the headliner.

He has a very expensive taste.

Squad: A group of 25-year olds joined the squad. They teamed up a PS450 Balanciaga logo T shirt with blue PS600 Gucci shorts.

- Advertisement - Ferocious Stormzy: Stormzy was the star of the show, as he lit up the stage with fire during his performance

On stage, the rapper was in control as the flames blasted behind him

Stormzy, his rapper hero brought Leeds the party with an awe-inspiring performance.

He spewed his familiar rhymes along with hair-raising bursts of fire and fireworks.

Croydon-born artist, who was born in Croydon, wore a casual white vest over which he paired it with baggy tan pants.

The 45-mile journey took him from Etihad Stadium in London to Leeds’ Bramham Park where the festival was being held.

This footballer’s ensemble, just above PS3,000 in value, stands out against his sophisticated Boohoo Man denim.

The Brummies and his friends were sure to be treated by Stormzy, his rapper hero who brought Leeds the party with an awe-inspiring performance

At the centre of attention was Croydon-born artist. He wore a casual white vest over which he paired it with baggy, tan pants.

He was the man of the moment: As he took in the attention, the hip-hop artist seemed to be high spirits

To publicize the clothing budget line, where T-shirts are as cheap as PS7 while jeans start at PS21, he was paid approximately PS250,000

Sasha Attwood (25), the girlfriend of former Aston Villa players, didn’t seem to be there following June reports that they had reconnected following a split.

They were photographed together on vacation in Croatia in December. The pair met as teenagers at St Peter’s Roman Catholic secondary School, Solihull (West Midlands).

He certainly does have a kind personality as he was seen enjoying a night with Ellie Brown (23), last week after leaving an event at Peter Street Kitchen, Manchester.

It was striking: He wore a PS1,500 Christian Dior cross body man bag, and an mismatched bucket hat that reminded him of Bill and Ben the flower pot men

A source told The Sun: ‘Drinks were flowing and they were flirting like mad. They snuck out to have a quiet conversation with friends at one point.

“Later in the evening Jack was heading to Chinawhite along with some of his footballing friends, including Riyad Mahrez, Danny Simpson, and teammate Danny Simpson. Ellie was with her friends in the same club that they were.

A separate source, however, claimed that there was nothing between them and they just have common friends.

MailOnline reached out at that time to Ellie and Jack’s representatives for comments.

Jack is a hottie: Jack was seen enjoying a night out last week with Ellie Brown (23), as they were leaving an event at Peter Street Kitchen, Manchester.