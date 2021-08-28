“Psychonauts 2” teaches us empathy lessons that can be applied to all of our lives. You need it now

Psychonauts2 looks a lot like an actual brain. This is fitting considering the game’s concept. Although it looks funny from the outside, you will find that its soft and mushy exterior is actually quite complex. It is soft and fluffy. Psychonauts2 proudly shows its emotions, being vulnerable at times and even downright saccharine. The game is bursting with compassion and understanding, both for the characters and its players.

The emotional rollercoaster ride of 2020, and realizing that the future could be equally treacherous in the near future made it difficult for Psychonauts2 to learn the lessons that we have been desperately seeking. This is one of my favourite games in 2021 and proves that Psychonauts still holds a timeless story worth revisiting. Maybe now more than ever.

The player is the center of the universe, with empathy for the world and characters.

Let’s start by setting the stage.

Double Fine’s action platformer of 2005 picks up just after the events in the original game. Double Fine has provided a quick recap of Psychonauts2 to help you get up-to-speed if you aren’t familiar with the history of both the first game and the subsequent VR entry.

Razputin “Raz” Aquato, now a top PSI cadet after completing his training at the Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp and saving the Grand Head of the Psychonauts, has been recruited to embark on an Inception-style mind-heist with his fellow cohorts to extract vital information from the dastardly Dr. Loboto. In no time at all, Loboto discovers what you are up to and begins an enthralling chase through his mind. It is filled with terrifying depictions of corporate bureaucracy, teeth, and more. He’s an ex dentist, so he has lots of teeth.

This is just an introduction. You’ll soon be allowed to explore the Motherlobe and worldbuilding areas. This area is rich in lore and introduces an amazing new support cast. Your adventure will continue, presenting you with new exciting possibilities for discovery.

The Motherlobe and its surrounding area is an open hub that’s ripe for exploration.

Credit Double Fine

The real story of Psychonauts 2 begins from this point. However, it is something you can better experience without a prior summary. Raz will continue his journey through the bizarre and imaginative mental realms of Raz to accomplish his mission. He also has to navigate a difficult internship program, family growing pains, as well as helping anyone he meets with their emotional traumas.

Psychonauts 2 is here to cement its position as one of the year’s best-known games: Its thoughtful and easy-to-understand handling of human emotions makes it a must play. You’ll meet people of many different backgrounds, all of whom are dealing with their very own problems. These challenges, like a lot emotional distress, are often hidden until you dig deep enough into their minds to find out what is going on. You might find a man grieving for the death of his partner and feeling depressed. You might find a woman whose personality has been altered to fit so many roles she no longer recognizes herself.

“Psychonauts 2” is a great example of how mental health can be discussed with humor, without judgment.

Psychonauts2 addresses many other mental challenges, including addiction, guilt, anxiety and depression. All this is done with the kind of grace only possible when you have a deep understanding of each topic. Double Fine’s irreverent humor, which permeated nearly every minute of the original Psychonauts is still there. However, it has a much more mature understanding of mental health. Although depictions of severe mental illness are sometimes humorous, they don’t feel like a joke. The Psychonauts2 game demonstrates how mental health can be discussed with humor, without judgment. It is important to remember that you can feel them too.

This past year was a disaster. We’ve lost people. We have been alone. As we watched people make bad decisions and disregard others, our eyes were filled with shame as they proudly displayed their selfishness as an emblem of individualistic pride. Psychonauts2 Although it doesn’t address the current dire state of affairs, this video sends an important message: Do better for each other. Raz and his crew show humanity’s best qualities without condescending or looking into the camera. These are our drive to assist those in need and our ability to comprehend those who have had different experiences.

‘Psychonauts 2’ wades into some dark waters, but presents it all in a digestible, empathetic way.

Credit: Double fine

The world of Psychonauts exists in an environment where empathy for others and their emotional reactions to trauma is the norm. The literal job of the Psychonauts is to assist others in overcoming whatever mental problems they are facing. I felt compelled to wish for a world more like than. While this game won’t fix the world’s problems, at least it will remind us of the possibilities. This is the best time to remind yourself of that truth.

Psychonauts2 is a high-stakes tale, but it does not rush to the end. It takes its time to develop new characters. It is important to have a strong connection with everyone you meet in order for the message of empathy to be heard. It avoids an exhausting sprint and achieves this with near perfect success rates.

“Psychonauts 2” treats its characters with amazing empathy and encourages you to do the same.

The first game’s players will be able to recognize some faces. However, they are short enough for the Psychonautsuniverse members who shine brightest. Hollis Forsythe, played by Kimberly D. Brooks, and Brain in the Jar (played brilliantly by Jack Black), are two of the most prominent additions. This was my favourite story arc from Psychonauts2. But it is a surprise that I will not spoil.

The best aspects of Psychonauts2 in terms of gameplay are the many obstacles that will be encountered inside every mental world you visit. Every one is full of personality and reflects the person who owns each of them.

One area sees Raz navigating through a sadistic hospital-slash-casino, in which he’ll rub elbows with everything from a skeleton couple that’s desperate to win a baby from a rigged roulette wheel, to a talking urine cup that runs a cardiac-themed horse race. You can enter Brain in a Jar to be transported into the cel-shaded world of Yellow Submarine. There, you will drive around with your bandmates in a Volkswagen Bus-style van and put on the show of a life time.

Brain in a Jar is able to see the mental world of The Milkman Conspiracy, which was first introduced by ‘Psychonauts. ”

Credit: Double Fine

Combat is the weakest link. Because of my slow controls and lack of feedback I felt the need to hurry through enemy encounters in order to reach the next jump-and glide section. It would have been easier to switch between powers during battle, but it felt like I was just winging it.

Psychonauts2 also allows you to activate a number of key assistance features, such as an invincibility mod, which can be used if you require extra support. I did this for a quest where I had to battle relentless enemies. Other difficulty modifiers are also available, such as the ability to disable fall damage or increase your damage. I didn’t end up having to use these, but their presence drives home developer Double Fine’s stance on accessibility: That letting people play how they want is never a bad thing. Psychonauts2 is a judgement-free area, as I have already stated.

Psychonauts don’t have the power to make people happy. The Psychonauts are simply there to assist others in fighting their demons.

The Psychonauts 2 emphasizes your knowledge. The game doesn’t assess your understanding of emotional intelligence and mental health. You are just given the tools you need to continue building on these skills and doing the work so you’re able to use them once you have put down the controller.

It’s a joy to use. You’ll find it a joy to view. It’s more than that. Psychonauts2 is unique because of its enormous heart. It can be heard beating through every lesson on empathy and healing.

