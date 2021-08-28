Rafa: Feisty Richardson wants only to score goals

Rafael Benitez insists that Richarlison’s aggressive attitude at Everton’s win at Brighton of 2-0 was a sign of his dedication to the club.

When Everton denied Everton the penalty chance, the Brazilian forward became visibly upset. Dominic Calvert Lewin took the penalty and put it away.

Everton took the lead thanks to Demarai Gray, while Calvert-Lewin’s third goal after so many games saw the Merseysiders move up into the Premier League’s top 4.

Rafael Benitez played down the dispute between Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin over who should take the penalty in Everton’s win at Brighton

Richarlison was revealed by Everton manager Benitez as a candidate for a spot kick if the Toffees had won two penalties during the match. Calvert-Lewin was the winner.

Benitez stated that they had had a discussion before the match, and I said to them that two penalties would be inflicted on us. The first penalty is Dominic’s and Richarlison is the second.

Richarlison is driven to score goals. It’s normal. But I am happy we won, and Dominic scored. Everyone has to be satisfied with this.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates his goal at the Amex Stadium

Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly indicated their intention to take Richarlison from Everton if they lose Kylian Mabappe, Real Madrid.

On Friday, Benitez stated that he was “99.9 percent” certain the forward would stay at Goodison Park and believes the Brazilian is unaffected by the speculation about his future.

When Benitez was asked if Richarlison was angry because of rumours about his future, Benitez responded: “No, I don’t believe so. That is a positive for me. He was trying to compete.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin slots Everton’s second

The player played in Copa America, and then the Olympics. He hasn’t had any vacation and is now back working hard for the team. He’s very positive and I am happy for him. He will hopefully be able to take the second penalty next time there are two.

Although Moise Kean was heavily linked to a move from Juventus, Benitez insists that he’s not sure about the situation of the Italy striker.

Benitez said, “To be honest I don’t have the most recent because I was playing the game.” “So, I will try to speak now with our folks and see what is happening.”

Everton extended their unbeaten league record to three matches while Brighton lost their 100% opening match.

Graham Potter, Seagulls’ boss, admitted that the hosts had been beaten on the day by the stronger side.

Brighton manager Graham Potter admits Everton were the better side in his side’s 2-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium

Potter said, “I think we played against an excellent opponent. And we have to give them credit.” We didn’t reach our usual level and missed Solly March on the left.

“I don’t believe we were bad. We just weren’t very good.” “I thought Everton was good today.”

March, a midfielder, was unable to play due to a hamstring injury. Potter however believes that March will be back in action soon.

Potter stated that he thinks the game was too early for him. He has a slight hamstring strain, so he should be fine for Brentford.

Next?

After the international break, Brighton will face Brentford in Premier League action at 3pm Saturday September 11. Everton hosts Burnley in Monday Night Football, September 13. Coverage starts at 7pm and kickoff is at 8.

