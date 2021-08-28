Sarah Harris, Studio 10, is seen exercising with her Tom Ward, estranged husband

- Advertisement -

Sarah Harris announced her split from husband Tom Ward back in March.

But on Thursday, the Studio Ten host, 40, briefly reunited with her ex as they were spotted exercising together near her Sydney home during Covid lockdown.

The pair were seen chatting as they went for a leisurely stroll.

Sarah looked relaxed and casual in a pair of black leggings and a matching sweatshirt.

She completed the sporty look with a baseball cap and a pair of sneakers.

The pair were both seen wearing surgical face masks during their outing.

The couple were last spotted together last month, while they swapped over their kids over.

In May, Sarah gave an emotional interview about her recent separation.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, she revealed that she was in a ‘good space’ after confirming the news in March.

But she admitted there are still times when she finds herself crying in the car as she drives home from work.

‘Tom and I adore our kids, we just love them and they come first,’ she said of her former husband of seven years.

‘I am not the first woman to do this and I certainly won’t be the last. You just have to be organised and everything has to run with military-like precision.

‘It is not to say that there aren’t days where I get in the car and cry the whole way home and think, ‘That was a waste of makeup.”

Overall though, Sarah said she was ‘doing pretty good’ despite the devastating breakup.

The former couple share sons Paul, five, and Harry, three.

Sarah confirmed her split from the IT specialist in a statement to The Sydney Morning Herald back in March.