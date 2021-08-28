Scientists captivated by a gigantic tortoise acting in an amusing manner spot it. Strange, crazy ways

Fregate Island in east Africa was home to a large tortoise that was acting unusually during July 2020. The biologists grabbed their cameras and began filming.

A giant tortoise female lumbered toward a small bird, a tern chick, who was sitting on a log. The tortoise which eats the plants of the island often opened its mouth. The bird fled down the log. The tortoise continued to pursue.

“At the end of the log the chick stopped retreating, enabling the tortoise to close its jaws directly on the head of the chick,” the researchers wrote. The chick was now gone and the tortoise needed to reach the top of the log to get it. The chick was then swallowed whole after it had been retrieved.

This footage is the first to document a tortoise hunting another animal and eating it. However, people have previously reported this behaviour but not documented. This attack proves that our knowledge of nature continues to evolve and it challenges preconceived notions about animals’ lives.

Justin Gerlach from the University of Cambridge said that the study “changes the way people think about tortoises.” Gerlach, a huge tortoise researcher, is the author of the new study published in Current Biology. He said that there’s more to them then we realize.

Gerlach said, “It also shows you can still make surprising discoveries by observation.”

Their lives remain secret unless they are watched.

Rob Baldwin is a Clemson University conservation biologist who studies reptiles. He said, “The more you watch, the more you learn.” These animals live. We can’t see their lives unless they are filmed. It is why it’s so crucial to have professionals and biologists out on the ground. Baldwin was not involved in research.

The rare footage suggests that the tortoise female was not hunting but grabbing protein from the nearby area. Gerlach and Anna Zora (a Fregate Island conservationist who captured the amazing event), concluded that the tortoise was deliberately targeting the young tern. Gerlach explained that the tortoise had seen the bird at a distance, and then it attacked directly. “Normally, giant tortoises are more slow and less direct. This clearly serves a purpose.

Below are images and videos that show Baldwin’s methodical hunting, which Baldwin noted was also clearly systemic.

Images of the giant tortoise attacking the tern on Fregate Island.

Credit to Anna Zora

It can sometimes be difficult to see reptiles living in dense vegetation and under rocks. We are still discovering a lot about the lives of giant tortoises and other reptiles, despite their disappearance from human populations. Their numbers are increasing and their conditions are becoming more natural.

Baldwin explained that “this is an animal group that has been long persecuted,” pointing out they used to be rounded up and kept onboard ships as food. On Fregate Island, conservationists bred the current population of 3,000 giant Aldabra tortoises from just 150 tortoises, according to the private island’s website.

As the island’s habitat is restored, the wilds are returning (aka “rewilding”), including some 265,000 noddy terns that have recolonized the island. Rewilding allows for the return to animal behavior that was previously unknown or not seen by scientists today, such as a tortoise hunting down a tern. Gerlach said that it is not clear whether the behavior was completely new or redeveloped. Personally, I believe it is the former. It shows that restoring natural systems can create old species interactions that may allow for things no one has ever seen.

Biologists will continue to observe life at Fregate Island and may find that these tortoises eat more birds than previously thought. There are many tortoises that could also be skilled hunters. Let’s see what else the wild has to offer.

Rewilding doesn’t just bring back life. Rewilding can open up unexpected possibilities.

