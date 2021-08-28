Selling more: 10 keys to success Ten keys to finding more customers

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. This process may cause errors.

This guide will help you find new customers and increase your sales from existing portfolios.

1. Your family and friends are your greatest source of recommendations

The best and most profitable way to drive sales is word of mouth. First, contact people you know. They trust you. You can make a list of the people you think might be interested in your product/service and ask for their permission to present it to them. This is a great opportunity to increase your selling skills and to better communicate your proposals.

Next, measure your results. To do this you will need to record the conversation and then analyze it. After you have convinced them with your arguments that you are the best choice, they will refer you to another person.

American firm Rexair, which has been present in Mexico since 1947, introduced a new sales model known as “Rainbow Opportunity” to place its vacuum cleaners onto the global market. The system rewards satisfied customers for sharing their experiences with others – with supplies or accessories like sprayers and fragrance boxes – with some form of reward.

Rainbow vacuum cleaner distributors are able to find loyal consumers who will promote the brand. You can’t win only in sales. Everyone around you has the potential to win. You can count on them to be your best friends.

2. 2.Make your client your partner, not just a new client

Sales is not about satisfying the client’s needs. It should be about surpassing their expectations. That means, offering more than what they are expecting to receive when purchasing your offer. You must learn how to listen to their thoughts. Answer these questions to learn how.

* Are you familiar with the mission statement of your client’s company?

* Are you aware of what your customers want from you, and the products or services you provide?

You need to know the answers so you can share a common vision with your client and become their partner. It means establishing a lasting relationship with your client to help him achieve his goals, and to also support his company’s mission.

Tip – If you’re just another salesperson, it will make you look bad. But, if your goal is to become a trusted partner for your clients, then there won’t be any stopping you.

3. Do not sell grapes. Instead, make bunches.

You will not find clients who come to you looking for solutions. It is your mission to help them. Bet on certain customers who will ensure large volumes of purchases, rather than contacting each customer one by one. It creates partnerships with agencies and companies to provide attractive payment options or packages.

Optica Universal, a company with more than 10 year’s experience in the market, has reached an agreement in 2007 with the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico. The more than 50,000 students from this university presented their documents and were able to receive 25% off frames and 5% lenses. UAEM employees also received a discount via their payroll.

You can decide whether you go door-to-door, which requires money and time. Or you could build up a portfolio with clients in just one step.

4. 4.Identify and conquer your real customers

You must master the art and science of profiling customers if you are to become a successful salesperson. First, identify the person or company you believe can purchase you. The other side is to identify the type of customer you want – by their income, their lifestyle, or their preferences.

Once the criteria are met, the prospect is considered to be a customer. You can be sure they are the right buyer by ensuring they have enough liquidity. Remember, the sale doesn’t end when you collect.

Another tip is to convert your shotguns from random shots into precise sniper shots. Make effective sales visits, not just looking for someone (who can buy you),

5. How to deal with objections

How do you react when someone tells you that they are not interested, it is too expensive or you don’t have the time? These situations are not the right time to abandon the conversation or respond aggressively. Listen and understand what the message means. Be grateful immediately and keep track of all they tell you. Use objections as an opportunity to highlight the advantages and benefits you provide.

Only 8% can handle five or more objections at once without having to counterattack, while 95% have more than five. After this stage (and only after), it is time to ask your counterpart questions and give the necessary information.

You can categorize objections in four different ways. To deal with each, you will need to use different strategies.

1. Skepticism

Solutions. Provide evidence and testimonials in support of your argument.

2. 2.

Find the solution. Clear your doubts with timely information.

3. Real disadvantage

Find a solution. Compare the advantages and disadvantages to determine which is more important.

4. 4.

Problem Solving. Provide a plan that includes strategies to ensure that the client will never have another complaint.

6. Your offer will be more valuable

This is not a new option on the market. It adds value to your product. Agua Blanca Canyon Hotel – a small boutique hotel that offers only 20 rooms, is located in Jungapeo (Michoacan). It knew more than just to take advantage of the semitropical climate or the natural beauty of its surrounding.

The hotel offers ideal conditions for outdoor activities such as yoga, thermo-mineral hot springs, and a spa. It also arranges trips to see butterflies and other migratory birds, and horseback riding. There are even workshops to make traditional sweets from the area. Is that all? It is not. No.

Tip – Provide simple, yet powerful add-ons that have a significant impact on your customer. It will demonstrate that you care and are interested in him more than just your business. Your goal is to get him to respond with the following: “What an enjoyable experience! I’ll be back soon to have it again!” “.

7. Establish alliances with companies

Look at other businesses in the same area as you or sell similar products or services. It may seem that you are not compatible with some companies at first glance. But what if you do?

To promote one of their branches in Mexico City’s Desierto De los Leones area, the Sportium gym chain formed an intriguing strategic alliance. It all boils down to this: It’s simple. The gym is open to all who purchase any property in this area and takes advantage of the building of condos or houses.

Both the client and partner businesses win in the end. So what are you waiting? You can find the right business partner for you to grow your sales.

8. Keep closing

Closing is a mindset. To sell well, you must develop that attitude. Before you make a request for a quote or attend an appointment, remember the ABCs (Always Be Closing). Repeat loudly: “Always Keep Closing.”

Stop believing that closing is the final step in a sale. It is only the proof that your client understood what you were trying to do, and that they have found the right solution.

Once you have five affirmative answers from clients, inquire about their preferred payment method and send the invoice. You should continue to follow up on the matter, as a satisfied customer will most likely buy again from you or recommend you to others.

9. Diversify your offering by looking for niches.

Your customer is your best sales representative. Find out what customers are most interested in your product/service and what their end uses are. Spend some time talking with your customers and integrating all information into a database. This will allow you to identify your audience and create specific strategies for increasing their consumption.

Don’t settle. Explore new markets. If you are selling ice cream but your primary customers are children then think of ways to make the whole family your customer. Another option is to offer more products or expand your product range. It is important to anticipate your client’s needs, give advice and offer new solutions.

You should also consider how you can increase the number of benefits people are entitled to. It integrates other services to achieve this. Congress Executive Training, a company that specializes in organizing congresses and business seminars was initially primarily focused on giving conferences. It was able to exceed the client’s expectations by creating a complete offering that included case studies, summits, and custom-made training courses.

10. Every sale is followed up

It will be much easier to sell a client a second-time than to win a new customer. It is not uncommon for sellers to fail to fulfill one simple task, which is to follow up. It can be as simple as calling the seller to verify that merchandise arrived on time, or contacting the customer to ask about the quality of the product. Or even making an appointment to meet the customer.

Technology is a powerful tool today to stay in touch with customers and follow-up with them. Angel PC, for example, is an online consulting company offering a range of services to software and hardware customers. To resolve customer doubts, technicians can contact them directly via chat, phone, or IP voice. It is available 24 hours per day and 365 days a calendar year.

You can achieve customer satisfaction by following up. You can achieve customer satisfaction by following up.

