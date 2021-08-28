Steve Jobs Confirms a Most Brutal Truth With Just 17 Words People never admit. You All Earned This Week

This story is about Steve Jobs’ legacy and the brutal truth that most people will never face.
This is a sentence Jobs wrote in a letter 10 years ago, when he was resigning as Apple CEO. It has roots in Jobs’ 2005 commencement speech at Stanford University.
Here’s the key passage from his resignation letter. This is only 17 words.
I strongly suggest that Apple execute its succession plan, and that Tim Cook be named CEO.
It is simple and straightforward, yet it conveys a lot of importance. It is remarkable in its power when viewed within the context of Jobs’ remarks at Stanford.
These lines from that 2005 speech have stuck me ever since I first heard them:
No one wishes to die. People who desire to be in heaven do not want to have to die. Yet, death is our common destination. It is the only way to escape it. It is a natural consequence of Life, as Death is the most likely invention that has ever been made.
It’s Life’s agent of change. It removes the old and makes way for the future. The new you is right now. But in a few days, the old will slowly disappear and you’ll be the one who has changed.
It is true, even though it may seem dramatic.
I’ve included the audio of Jobs’ speech as an embedded video at the bottom of the article. It is highly recommended that you watch it if possible.
Jobs realized that he was “the old” by 2011 and was ahead of his time. He was 56 and had just been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. For most of the year, he had to go on medical leave.
He was aware of what was to come, and he passed away 42 days after leaving Apple.
As we near the 10th anniversary for Jobs’s death, I anticipate that there will be many retrospectives of Jobs’s life.
These lines were retold to me after I saw that Cook was the Apple CEO and received a $750million bonus for his service.
This is a significant amount of money. Apple has its critics and problems, but I won’t pretend otherwise.
Consider that Jobs not only recruited Cook to Apple but also set up a succession strategy that resulted into stable leadership for more than 10 years and an Apple that is worth more that 7.5x what it was back in 2011.
Sometimes things look impossible in retrospect. You can compare Apple’s seamless transition over the last decade with succession battles at other businesses that end up consuming all.
Jobs survived multiple succession fights at Apple dating at most back to the time he hired John Sculley for CEO. Jobs had to leave because Sculley was too powerful.
This history was paired with Jobs’s own experience of hearing that his cancer would kill him within months.
He fought against all odds and lived to tell the tale for many years. But, his experience was a great guide.
This is the brutal truth:
First of all, we will all die one day: me, you and everyone else that we love.
However, you must also let go of the past if you wish to preserve what you’ve built.
It is important to think far ahead, recruit and grow the individuals you want to succeed. It is important to forget about the human concern that succession planning involves finding a successor. Instead, think of someone who could lead your team in their own way and reach destinations that you may never have imagined.
This means that you must recognize the emotional, tumultuous nature of leadership changes and be able to make your announcements as “matter-of-fact” as possible. Jobs was able to do this.
You can watch the Stanford speech here. This video is well worth the time if you don’t have it.
