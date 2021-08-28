“Thank you for your memories” Escape to The Chateau’s Dick Angel says goodbye after a trip

Dick Strawbridge, 61, and Angel Adoree, 43, have said their goodbyes today after visiting Ireland for the first time in two years. The Escape To The Chateau couple posted an emotional tweet on Twitter as they shared how they would “dream” of the indulgent fry-ups they enjoyed for a “long time” while they returned to their home in France.

They posted on their Escape To The Chateau official Twitter account: “Guess Where the Strawbridges Have Been…

- Advertisement -

It’s been 2 years since our last visit to this beautiful place. We are grateful for these wonderful memories, and granny’s Ulster fries.

We are going to continue dreaming about that long! “Xxx.”

Dick and Angel also shared the tweet. They took a picture of themselves under a huge three-leaf clover wall.

READ MORE: Rod Stewart ‘inspired’ by split with Penny Lancaster