The Top 5 Most Underrated Modern BMW Models

BMW is without doubt one of the most desirable and premium automotive brands worldwide. Suburbia’s driveways are filled with blue and white Roundels. But that does not mean all BMW models will be loved. Bavarian model are often forgotten and replaced by entry-level SUVs. These SUVs will collect dust because the owners won’t need them. Let’s look at some highlights from BMW’s recent history. As it is nearly impossible to include all the models that have been overlooked throughout BMW’s entire history, we’ll stick with the modern-ish vehicles. Let’s dig in.

G29 BMW Z4

Let’s start with right now and work our way backwards. The current BMW Z4 is far from a perfect car. It’s expensive, not as sharp as its rival from Stuttgart, and if features funky looks that aren’t exactly universally loved. However, there’s actually a lot to like, here. This current Z4 is more fun than you might think. It’s very low to the ground, lighter than almost any other BMW sports car, and allows the driver to sit right on the rear axle. It has good steering, a unique interior, and is one of the most rigid convertible chassis I’ve ever driven.

You can get better cars than this one for less money, but you won’t find a better roadster for half the price. The BMW Z4 M40i is a great choice. It features a powerful turbocharged six-cylinder engine, rear-wheel drive and more horsepower than any driver will ever require. You can also do funny smokey burnouts with this cute roadster. Although it may not be perfect, this car is a lot of fun.

BMW i3

It might be hard to call the BMW i3 underrated considering how famous it is. However, fame doesn’t always equate to love. Most EV enthusiasts find the i3 to be underpowered, lacking range, and lacking tech. It’s certainly no Tesla Model S. How do EV enthusiasts live without digital whoopee cushions? Despite lacking the sort of range that EV enthusiasts desire, the BMW i3 was and still is a good car. If used properly, in the sorts of environments that it’s designed for, it’s actually a great car.

This car is not intended to be used for commutes. The car is a suburbia/city car, capable of driving 50-miles per day with no access to highspeed charger. It’s a fun little car that can be driven like this: it has a small wheelbase and rear-drive arrangement, a carbon-fiber passenger cell and incredibly light weight. It’s not perfect, there’s no doubt about that. It’s far more than critics believe.

F48 BMW X1

When BMW switched the X1 from rear-wheel drive to front-wheel drive, the fanbase threw a fit. The idea of BMW selling a front-wheel drive crossover, especially in America where fans had never seen such a thing, was heresy. However, in reality, the second-gen BMW X1 was actually a surprisingly good car and still is. Sure, it’s getting a bit long in the tooth now but it’s still a fine car. When it first debuted, it surprised a lot of enthusiasts and journalists with better steering than anyone would have imagined and genuinely decent driving dynamics. Hell, I even off-roaded one in Mexico and it handled it beautifully.

These attributes are combined with an attractive interior, lots of space and a very affordable price. The BMW X1 was a great package for a BMW fan who loved the brand, but wanted more space than a 3 Series.

F06 BMW 6 Series

This one might seem odd because most BMW fans love it. That’s about where its love ends, though. Not that customers or car enthusiasts in general hated it but mostly forgot about it. Because of the 6 Series’ pricing and performance, it was often compared to the Porsche 911, which is always a losing game. However, the F06-gen 6 Series was always a stunning car with a lovely interior and excellent GT driving dynamics.

Although it didn’t look as good as the Porsche rival, it was still more comfortable and visually appealing. It also made it a much better long-distance cruiser. The F06 6er GT was a beautiful car. It would be loved by more people if it was ten thousand dollar cheaper. They are available for purchase now at a fraction of the cost.

E83 BMW X3

The first-gen BMW X3 was panned (mostly deservedly) for its oddball looks, lack of interior space, and the fact that it was a BMW that wasn’t a 3 Series. When it debuted, fans mocked BMW for making it and other car enthusiasts mocked its looks. To be honest, its looks haven’t aged that well, either. However, those that have driven the E83 BMW X3 know that there’s fare more than meets the eye (dammit, now I have the Transformers theme stuck in my head).

It was long ago that I drove an E83 X3 first, and it still drives me crazy. The steering feels heavy and direct, yet it is very meaty. It’s easy to forget that this car was made at the same time as BMW built cars such as the E46 3 Series. The car handled better than most crossovers its size and performed well on dirt roads. Although the original X3 may be ridiculed for its odd looks, and being a crossover in a time where premium crossovers weren’t common, it is a fantastic car under the skin.

Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 15:59:04 +0000