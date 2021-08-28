The Wall – The Future of Walls

Space might be an endless frontier. But here, space is defined as something enclosed. Barriers, walls, and fences enclose and define space. The sense of spatial limitations is so strongly ingrained in modern times that it’s often necessary to use qualifiers such as “open space” when describing natural settings like forests and parks.

Although enclosures are a tradition that has been around for many centuries, they have never been as politically charged or high-profile. The Trump administration’s decision to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico was one of its most controversial decisions. Walls are becoming more common as a political tool and a result of climate change and the increase in migrants around the globe. Just this week, Greece erected fencing along its border with Turkey in preparation for an expected deluge of Afghan refugees fleeing violence in the wake of the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul.

John Lanchester has taken these themes of barriers, fear, and politics and intensified them in his atmospheric novel appropriately titled “The Wall.”

It is a simple concept: A thinly disguised United Kingdom, devastated by climate change, heavy migration from the outside, builds a wall that runs across its entire shores. Sentry posts are placed every few meters to keep an eye on any intruders. They have one mission. To keep them away from anyone. Failure can be symbolically punished by exile or banishment. The watchers become the ones being watched.

The plot involves a couple of sentries, who will be exiled as a result of fulfilling their tasks. The result is an exploration of the concept of home and the implications of dislocation and barriers in a hostile world.

The plot is a little weak and the characters are not the most interesting. However, the novel manages to set a mood and atmosphere of fear that is representative of the society it leaves behind. While people live and have parties, they also do their work in an environment where the jet stream is presumably gone, dumping our U.K. into the cold, dark abyss. The book’s theme of grey, dark darkness is evident throughout, from how the wall was constructed to who lives there.

Ironically, this is the tension between global warming and our ability to develop distant sangfroids to combat the destructive effects it has on us. Humanity is a fragmented, disconnected community that has been there for us to preserve what we are left.

This social coolness creates new class distinctions, both between the native population and between generations. As they come to terms with the events on their planet, the younger generations are unable to follow their elders’ instructions. It has created a mental barrier: How can you learn from those who made this happen? But the simmering anger is now a distant frostiness. Acceptance of the reality requires that the generations continue to have a conversation.

These extensions to the premise are clever and subtle by Lanchester, which makes them the best part of an otherwise colorless book. Ironically, this book is best enjoyed on the beach during summer as an antidote for the heat. It is not recommended for winter.

As the topic of climate change becomes more prominent in our collective consciousness, there has been a lot more climate fiction published. These are often offshoots from science fiction and have lengthy and convoluted discussions about technology, markets, and policies. This can be intellectually stimulating in certain ways and for some readers.

Lanchester’s approach is to largely ignore technology and minutia, and rather places us in a real future. It could be even our home. Our imagination is limited and this forces us to think more tightly. This is a fascinating look into a world where the frontiers of our imagination are getting closer and closer to us every day.

The Wall By John Lanchester

W. W. Norton 2019, 288 pages

