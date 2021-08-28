This adjustable dumbbell set starts at 2.5 and you can save 24% to 15 pounds

TL;DR: Weight train at home with the LifePro Dumbbell Set on sale for 24% off. This set is currently on sale for $169.99 as of August 28.

Your phone, living space, desk setup, and more are all personalized and condensed to be as functional as possible, so why not do the same for your workout space? Instead of letting a full set of different weight ranges take up unnecessary square footage, snag a set that adjusts on-demand to function as 2.5-pound weights all the way up to 15 pounders.

- Advertisement -

This LifePro Dumbbell Set lets you start small and work your way up through your fitness goals by putting every weight you’ll need into one functional workout tool. You can adjust the dumbbell weights with the innovative slider that is built into the dumbbell rack. It takes just seconds to slide the slider. They can be stored in an easily accessible case so they don’t clutter your home. It’s easy to follow a fitness program, push your limits, and reach new heights with these functional weights.

You can easily move the carry case around from your gym to the garage or any other place you like with the sleek wooden handles. You can bring your own dumbbells to the public gym if you do not want to touch them all.

Check out the video to see all these dumbbells have done in action:

This LifePro Dumbbell Set that adjusts automatically to your desired weight retails for $224, but for a limited time, you can take 24% off and get it for just $169.99. Plus, when you spend over $50 in the shop, you’ll get a $10 credit added to your account within 14 days to spend on any other at-home fitness gear or lifestyle gadgets you desire.

Credit: LifePro Fitness

- Advertisement -

Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 10:36:04 +0000