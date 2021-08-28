Thorpe Park will host FRIGHT NIGHTS in October special deal – pre-book now

With new rides and several attractions, Thorpe Park is the ultimate destination to spend celebrations with friends and family at. A new announcement has been made by the theme park just in time to celebrate one of this years biggest celebrations.
Halloween is approaching, so it’s a great opportunity to go out with friends or family.
Thorpe Park has just announced that its big FRIGHT NIGHTS event is happening this October.
From 8 October 2021 onwards, the theme park will be hosting FRIGHT NIGHTS, and guests can enjoy a variety of special activities, including mazes and rollercoasters at night.
You don’t want to miss this UK’s premier Halloween celebration, so make sure you pre-book.
Happening on October 8 – October 10 2021 and everyday from October 15 – October 31 2021, FRIGHT NIGHTS will be an event to remember, complete with scary creatures lurking around the theme park.
The park will feature a new show of pyrotechnics called LEGACY, as well six areas that can be used to scare visitors.
Trailers is a new 2021 adventure maze that is sure to please adventure lovers.
You can also ride thrilling rollercoasters like Stealth which is Britain’s fastest and Colossus which is the first 10 looping coaster in the world. Also, SAW-THE RIDE is the first ever horror-movie-themed ride.
You will also find even more terrifying live action experiences during the event. Book your tickets today!
Scare mazes are an extra PS10 ticket that must be purchased and not included in park admission tickets.
Booking tickets in advance saves you 30% on the day
One day ticket to the theme park and FRIGHT NIGHTS event is PS39.
Guests can also book a short break at the theme park and stay overnight at the Thorpe Park Resort.
This deal includes a 2-day entry to the theme parks, breakfast, parking, WiFi and Wi-Fi. It is ideal for families looking to take a vacation.
Available from PS49 per person, to book, please visit here.
