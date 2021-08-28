Thorpe Park will host FRIGHT NIGHTS in October special deal – pre-book now

Halloween is approaching, so it’s a great opportunity to go out with friends or family.

Thorpe Park has just announced that its big FRIGHT NIGHTS event is happening this October.

From 8 October 2021 onwards, the theme park will be hosting FRIGHT NIGHTS, and guests can enjoy a variety of special activities, including mazes and rollercoasters at night.

You don’t want to miss this UK’s premier Halloween celebration, so make sure you pre-book.