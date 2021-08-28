Three Questions Everybody Should Ask Before They Are a Good Person an Entrepreneur

August

It can be tempting to dream of becoming your boss, of setting the rules and earning the rewards. Unfortunately, a surprising number of startups fail in a short time (20% the first year according to Bureau of Labor Statistics and under 92% the rest, according the 2019 Startup Genome report).

It’s hard to go it alone, driven by enthusiasm. Then, you find yourself back in square one. Too many new businesses fail to achieve even a small degree of success. After making it a millionaire two times, I lost everything before finally finding the right answers. Today, I have the freedom to live the life that I want without fear of losing it all.

Failure to communicate is the central problem that many entrepreneurs face. Not only with others but also with oneself. You’re making a Faustian bargain by not doing your homework, understanding the real payoff to being your boss, and digging deeply into what is driving the desire.

My great friend Adam Daines, of the global strategic consulting firm ADDA Infusion, made a rather excellent point on a recent episode of my podcast, Beyond Success. Adam Daines said that he had known someone who quit his job to set up his own business. This sentiment, however, isn’t enough. Adam’s friend was a self-employed entrepreneur who found that he had less family time than before…was working all of the hours God gave to make clients happy. He was able to get his wish. Although he knew he wasn’t going to be working nine-to-five anymore, a lot of people were still paying the price.

These are three questions you need to ask before jumping in.

1. What will I gain from this?

I find it amazing how few people think about this. Many people are fixated on getting more money, time and freedom, but don’t think about what they need. I advise you to spend a few minutes and really think about who you are. You should place emphasis on the average day, as that is where most of your time will be spent. Maybe you are looking to become a more patient and giving person. You might want to relax your financial approach, be it buying things at a lower price or trusting your spouse to drive your “pride and joy” without worrying about what will happen.

No matter what your goal is, you need to be open with yourself. Then imagine how life would look if that person had all those things. Every day, not just one-offs. It’s possible to feel it. How many emotions can you conjure when the idea of living as that brings up? This is who you really want to be.

2. 2. Will it make me happy to work in the company?

A common reason for failure among new owners is becoming too involved in their business. This can lead to a lack of time and impede your ability to focus on the company. Although this may seem obvious to an outsider, if your company is built on passion and hard work, how will you be able pass the work off to another person? As an owner, you have to take on the entire responsibility of growing and running the business. You could also hire an experienced person to help you grow the business. However, they will not be cheap and they may need time to get familiar with your goals and structures. You need to be able to see the real value in what you are doing for your business.

3. Are I strong enough to weather difficult times?

This may sound obvious but it is difficult to know if you can persevere through tough times. Do the inner work. You can ask yourself tough questions, imagine the worst case scenario and then return to your “why”. It’s not about scaring you or provoking anxiety. The goal is to identify any resistance you might have and to understand how it impacts you. You can move mountains if you have a compelling “Why”. Even without experience, it’s possible to know that even with this knowledge you have the ability to push yourself to your desired destination.

Extra tip: Look for a mentor.

A mentor is a great way to save years of lost time. A mentor is someone who will guide and give advice, as well as hold you responsible. They are simply irreplaceable.

Begin by taking a look at people that you admire. Even the most well-known and respected names in the industry might not be able to serve as mentors. Tony Robbins is an example. He probably won’t be able to mentor you individually, and even if he could, it would likely that you wouldn’t be able to afford him. However, he has podcasts so you can start with them. You don’t have to pay anything if you use them. Look around at others who are making big strides in your chosen field. Who is doing the moves that you desire? Although they may not appear the most prominent in public, a bit of digging can reveal amazing things.

