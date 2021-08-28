Tyron Woodley was forced to lend his belt Conor McGregor After the Irishman took home the UFC 205 lightweight title,

Conor McGregor’s UFC lightweight title-winning performance came in a ‘champion vs. champion’ super-fight at UFC 205 on November 12, 2016.

Conor McGregor, then the UFC featherweight champion defeated Eddie Alvarez in a TKO second round. Alvarez was in danger, and McGregor won the title by capturing the 155-pound silver at this event.

Conor McGregor received one UFC title, however. McGregor was furious at the UFC for failing to present him with his second title belt. They were able to give him the second title.

UFC President Dana White stated that Conor McGregor had not brought his UFC featherweight belt with him to the press conference. White said:

Just to be clear: Conor McGregor is not allowed to have my belt. You’re supposed to have his belt. He is yelling at my because I don’t own his belt. He’s like “No. Your belt is required. “I give you the new belt.” We went back to Tyron Woodley’s place and he gave us our belt.”

White said that Tyron Woodley was the UFC welterweight champion at the time. Conor McGregor had “borrowed” his belt.

“The Chosen One” indicated that most of the people at the pay-per view were there to see Conor McGregor. He explained to McGregor that he wasn’t trying to be a professional, but was just being honest and not wanting to make the crowd hate him.

Conor McGregor stressed that Tyron Woodley taking his UFC Welterweight Title belt was “a signof things to come.” McGregor also mentioned that he could challenge Woodley for the title, but that didn’t happen.

Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Tyron Woodley has lost four of his MMA fights. Woodley was recently released by the UFC.

Woodley will make his pro boxing debut on August 29 against YouTube star Jake Paul, in a fight at cruiserweight.

Conor McGregor continues to recover from his leg injury. The Irishman has vowed to avenge his recent losses against arch-rival Dustin Poirier in their lightweight bouts this year.

McGregor will likely return to the Octagon in 2022 to face Poirier for a fourth time.