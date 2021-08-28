“Unbelievable”: A man lives in a caravan while he awaits his turn Council to fix his bungalow

Trev Fairminer began living in his caravan last March, in the hope that the protest would force the council to fix his home in Shepshed (Leicestershire). Over the last 10 years, he claims to have sent Charnwood Borough Council thousands upon thousands of emails asking for them to repair the damage to his bungalow.
Leicestershire Live reported that despite repeated requests for repairs, the 65 year-old said no significant work had been performed on the property.
He is currently renting the bungalow and decided to move into his caravan last March.
He claims that the situation is not different a year later and the council “just have not moved themselves”.
Charnwood Borough Council claims it offered Mr Fairminer alternative housing and is still in conversation with him.
Trev, who has lived in his caravan ever since March due to the lack of action from the council has put up posters and set up a television screen in the window. This will display the cracks and holes in the walls.
He spoke to Leicestershire Live and said that someone would be out for two-three months, then all will change and another person will emerge for the next two-three months.
They’ll promise a lot of things, then disappear and it won’t happen. This has been the case all along.
Fairminer received a letter last year from the council stating that the city would begin work on his property after a structural engineer had completed a report.
Charnwood Borough Council spokeswoman said that they received from Mr Fairminer a report about cracks at his house in July 2018. After continuing problems with the property’s structure, plastering was done. However, in 2019, a structural engineer was hired.
“The property’s movement was observed over time. It was concluded that structural work were required to improve the property.
Fairminer was told that in order to allow the structural work to proceed, he needed to temporarily move from the property.
“We have been offering Mr Fairminer five properties since November 2020. We also provided assistance in making arrangements for Mr Fairminer’s temporary relocation.
Mr Fairminer was willing to relocate to a new property in June 2021. However, by that time, the contractor had already left. This was made known to Mr Fairminer at the time that he moved.
We have provided regular updates to Mr Fairminer, and a new contractor visited his house to offer a quote.
Express.co.uk has reached out to Charnwood Borough Council in order for more information.
Publited Sat 28 August 2021 at 08:59:55 +0000