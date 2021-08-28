Quantcast
US: GameStop offers a free pin set when you pre-order the game Double Pack of Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearl

By Newslanes Media
GameStops in America are starting to offer free pin sets for pre-order bonuses of Nintendo Switch titles. After announcing the Double Pack of Pokemon Generation 4 Remakes Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, GameStop locations in the US are now offering the same offer. An exclusive pin set of the legendaries Dialga and Palkia will be included with every pre-order of the $119.98 USD bundle at GameStop while supplies last (for both online orders and in-store pick up). On November 19, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond (and Shining Pearl) will be available for Switch.

Source / Via

Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 19:42:01 +0000

