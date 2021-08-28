Warren Buffett explains the secrets to his success. The Most They are ignored by most people

Warren Buffett turns 91 on Monday. In honor of his birthday, I’d like to give you two things:

My long-time readers know I spent much time looking through Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway annual letters for helpful advice. It is amazing to see how easy some of this can be, and yet there are so many people we know that take the opposite route.

1. Fortune favors the brave.

Buffett was just 21 years old when he took the train from New York to Washington on Saturday and “pounded the door” at Geico’s headquarters. His mentor, Benjamin Graham was the chairman.

Buffett was brash upon his arrival. He received a 4-hour lecture from an executive on insurance, which would lead to Buffett’s long-lasting connection with Geico. Berkshire is today the sole owner of Geico, while Berkshire’s insurance assets are what Buffett refers to as one of Geico’s “crown jewels.”

2. You can measure things to improve them.

Buffett is very likely to hold the record for an uncommon statistic. It’s his claim to have kept a copy every federal tax return that he ever filed. This goes back as far as 1944 when Buffett was only 13 years old.

It’s unlikely that there are many people who filed their first returns in 1944. He can therefore tell you details such as the 1951 dates on which he bought or sold Geico shares.

Although this is an uncommon example, Buffett’s lesson is simple: Measurements can be made, and you can record successes and mistakes so that you can improve.

This one is my favorite. Buffett explained the concept in Berkshire shareholder letters using a Henry David Thoreau quote: “It’s what you see that matters.” You see what you see.

He explained that Buffett had spent his entire life looking at the Coca-Cola Company’s success. Buffett started his side business by buying six packs of soda, splitting them and then selling one per day. Although it hurts me to say this, Buffett says that he is a loyal fan of the company and drinks five cans every day.

He decided to make an investment in the company only 52 years later, when he had first begun drinking the stuff. He later said, “If I’d been straight,” that he would have convinced his grandfather to close the grocery store in 1936 and invest all the profits into Coca-Cola stocks.

4. Recognize your errors and share them with others.

In the Berkshire shareholder letters, Buffett made a mistake earlier this year. This is due to what Buffett called an “ugly $11 trillion write-down” that he suffered from overpaying for companies.

He admitted his mistake, but that wasn’t what it was. He said it this way: “almost completely the quantification of an error I made in 2016… No one misled or misled me in anyway – I simply was too optimistic.”

Buffett is not afraid to admit his mistakes. My favorite moments are those that seem a little outlandish, such as when Buffett calls Berkshire’s purchase a costly error or talks about how it held on to textiles, its core business, for far too long.

We only know what he admits to; we do not know whether he believes there are more. But we know that he is honest about the ones he does. The lesson is clear. If you don’t want to admit that you made mistakes, it’s difficult for you to learn from them.

5. Do not make it more difficult than necessary.

This last piece of advice has a special quality that I find very appealing. It confirms the benefits of the previous one. Buffett said that he learned this important lesson after making many mistakes over the years.

What was the mistake? He refused for almost 20 years to close Berkshire’s fabric mills. Finally, he gave up and left Berkshire in 1980.

What is the lesson? He summarised it memorably, I believe.

It’s not the Olympics. It doesn’t matter if something is very difficult to accomplish.

This is probably the most ignored advice. It’s easy to focus too much on the amount of work it takes to make something, whether that be a home, business or work of art. They forget about how valuable other people place on those outputs.

Fine in art or when creation is your reward, it’s okay. What about business? If all other factors are equal, it is likely that easier will be better.