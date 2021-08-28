Warzone bans over 100,000 Call of Duty gamers – Don’t Do This

Many Call of Duty gamers have discovered that Warzone is no longer available to them. One of the most popular battle royale games is Warzone, which offers free play. Raven Software has banned more than 100,000 Warzone gamers in its latest crackdown.
This latest ban is the most severe yet and has brought the number of Warzone gamers banned to more than 700,000.
Raven Software published a tweet earlier in the week stating that bans would affect players who were caught cheating.
Tweet from @RavenSoftware: “Over 100,000 @CallofDuty accounts have been banned yesterday. This was to target repeat offenders as well as cheat providers at their source.
“More updates will be found at #Warzone.”
While speaking to Vice, an Activision spokesperson said repeated offenders had been targeted with the latest Warzone bans.
The representative for the gaming company stated that they continue to pursue repeat offenders as previously announced.
“We are constantly improving our programs so that repeat offenders don’t re-enter Warzone,”
Activision announced in April that nearly half a million Warzone gamers had been expelled from the game.
In a blog post at the time the Call of Duty makers explained: “Cheaters are never welcome. Our security and enforcement teams have issued over 475,000 Permabans to date in Call of Duty: Warzone. Our seventh large banwave, which was issued yesterday in high volume, occurred since February.
Our security and enforcement team also issues bans seven days per week to individuals or repeat offenders. Our efforts are centered on the combination of large-scale banwaves and daily bans.
We are also tackling the market for cheat suppliers and resellers. These accounts include suspicious ones, often used to sell repeat offenders. Repeat offenders were able to use 45,000 black-market accounts that they fraudulently obtained on our recent ban.
Security teams must be focused on “Removing cheaters” and stopping them from moving to other accounts.
Activision is also looking for a permanent way to catch cheaters.
Call of Duty’s makers revealed recently that Warzone would be receiving a multi-faceted anti-cheat system later in the year.
It will be accompanied by a brand new map that is tied-in to Vanguard, the next mainline title in the series.
If you are concerned that your COD access may be revoked, there is one thing you can do.
Play by the rules, and you can be banned from your account if you use illegal cheats to gain an unfair advantage.
Publited Sat, 28 August 2021 at 05:01:00 +0000