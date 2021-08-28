Warzone bans over 100,000 Call of Duty gamers – Don’t Do This

Many Call of Duty gamers have discovered that Warzone is no longer available to them. One of the most popular battle royale games is Warzone, which offers free play. Raven Software has banned more than 100,000 Warzone gamers in its latest crackdown.

This latest ban is the most severe yet and has brought the number of Warzone gamers banned to more than 700,000.

Raven Software published a tweet earlier in the week stating that bans would affect players who were caught cheating.

Tweet from @RavenSoftware: “Over 100,000 @CallofDuty accounts have been banned yesterday. This was to target repeat offenders as well as cheat providers at their source.

“More updates will be found at #Warzone.”

