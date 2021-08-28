Willian saves Arsenal PS20m when Corinthians leave the edges Get closer

Willian saves Arsenal PS20m and leaves the club to sign for Corinthians in Brazil on a free transfer.

Willian still has 2 years on his PS240,000/week Arsenal contract, but rather than staying at Emirates or asking for a payment, he will tear down his contract and sign with Corinthians within the next 48 hours.

The 33-year old is not only saving Arsenal PS20m but he also takes a 70% pay cut in order to go back to his former club.

Arsenal’s directors were said to be stunned by Willian’s gesture.

Willian is an outstanding professional who moved to the Premier League 8 years ago. He wants to be a great footballer and leave English football.

He accepts that his transfer to Arsenal last summer from Chelsea was not a success and wishes all at Arsenal the best in the future.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s boss, confirmed that Willian had been in talks with him about a transfer to Corinthians earlier this week.

Arteta stated that he and the agent are currently in discussions and are reviewing the situation. This was before Saturday’s defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City by 5-0.

“I’m not sure [why] it didn’t work out for him here.”

He is currently an Arsenal player and we want to make the most of his time here. Anything else is possible.

