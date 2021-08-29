Arsenal’s chief Edu should hijack Tottenham transfer Tuesday’s deadline

Arsenal may have the best chance to secure a right back before the deadline by hijacking Tottenham’s chase for Barcelona’s Emerson Royal.

Sky Sports claims Tottenham are in talks with Barcelona over a deal for Emerson.

Talks have been held about a straight cash deal and a swap in which Serge Aurier would move in the other direction.

Arsenal will have to try to defeat their rivals in north London to Emerson’s sign.

