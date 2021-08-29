Arsenal’s star Willian shows an ‘incredible gesture of generosity’ Gunners exit

According to him, “I don’t think he has achieved his expectations since he made the decision to come to the football club.

He said, “It is true that his circumstances have not been ideal. For any player in football, it’s been one of the most challenging years.

- Advertisement -

Willian needs to be happy. He must feel joy, have support and express his feelings with all the qualities he has.

He said, “None has been the case. The contrary is true.” “He found himself in a very difficult situation and has struggled with it.

Publiated at Sun 29 August 2021, 07:19.51 +0000