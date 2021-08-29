E10 Fuel Changes will “increase consumption” as Cars Will not run as efficiently

The concern was that any reduction in mileage per gallon could effectively erase any carbon savings.

According to the Government, they considered the effect of decreasing mileage per gallon in developing new rules.

The team stated that they had considered both the fuel economy impact and the decreasing MPG when developing their proposals. This was due to the low energy density of ethanol as compared to fossil petrol.

An analysis based on the average calorific value of both products shows that fuel economy may be reduced by one to two percent.

Publiated at Sun 29 August 2021, 03:17.07 +0000