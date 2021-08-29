Explorer: “People underestimate the country” After having travelled 2700km it

He stated that he had traveled in June. Just before Land’s End, I began in the Scilly Islands. You could zigzag up and down the South West peninsula, Dartmoor, Newquay and Bristol, then into Wales, and Brecon Beacons to Snowdonia, across the Peak District, and finally up the Yorkshire Dales and lakes…

Aaron took a whole month to complete what should have been “one or two weeks”, if he went straight from A-B.

He stated that it seemed wasteful to take the shortest route, but not visit the most fascinating places.

It was an idea that was born. The adventurer wanted to create the ultimate British adventure. He would have many different activities and be less direct than Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Aaron’s Great Escape had more surprises than he anticipated.

